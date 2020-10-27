10 Tips For An Unforgettable Night With An Escort in 2020

It’s time to face facts and admit that there’s really nothing wrong with hiring an escort. It’s a practice that’s unfairly looked down up society and there’s no real reason for it. Sex with an escort is safe, satisfying, and available whenever you want it. It’s a valid career option for both men women and it puts them in control of their own lives. Any adult can schedule an appointment with any kind of escort and have a night of fun and passion. Let’s open up about paying for sex and talk about the 10 best ways to make sure your night with an escort is unforgettable.

1. Decide what you want

The most important step in scheduling an escort is deciding how you want your night to go. An escort isn’t a prostitute. A prostitute is a man or a woman that you go to for sex. An escort is a man or a woman who spends time with you. What you do with that time is up to you and what you want for your money. The kind of escort that you look for should depend on what you want to do and what they have to offer you.

2. Look in the right places

Once you figure out what you want to do, you’ll have to find a place to get it. There are lots of sites on the internet that are dedicated to finding escorts. They’re not all created equal. You want a platform that’s going to get you in touch with classy adults who know how to have a good time. Take a look at a site like EscortFox to see what a real site is supposed to look like. You can search by escort, location, or service and that’s what you should be looking for.

3. Be as picky as you can

This is where you have to remember that you’re paying someone for a service. You don’t have to settle for anything. You’re a client and the escort is the business. You can choose an escort of any shape, size, or color. Take your time and pick the one that you really want. Make sure you look at what they’re offering, as well. If you don’t see what you want on their list, find someone else. Asking an escort for a sex act they don’t offer when you’re in the middle of your appointment will never work out well for you.

4. Discuss everything before you meet up

Now that you’ve decided what you want and chosen your escort, it’s time to talk to them. Don’t skimp on the details here and don’t beat around the bush. Be frank about what you want and make sure they’re willing to provide it for you. Talk in detail about how you want your evening or weekend to go with them. Get an explicit agreement from an enthusiastic escort and you’ll well on your way to a fun time.

5. Forget about the sex at first

Once you’ve worked it all out, it’s time to meet up. If you’ve planned a night full of companionship then you’ll likely be headed out for dinner or a show. This is where you get to spend time with a person who’s well-versed in conversation and etiquette. It’s what sets escorts apart from prostitutes and it’s always in your best interests to take advantage of it. Get to know your escort and have a conversation with them. Forget about sex. You’re paying for more than that and this is when you get it.

6. Always Take A NightCap

After your big event for the evening, you can choose to head back to wherever you’re staying or spend more time having fun. You’ve just spent a few hours with a person that you know you’re going to be having sex with and you’d be forgiven for wanting to rush into it. That’s a sure way to look back on your night as just okay. Stretch it out as much as you can and just have a good time. Head out for a few drinks or dancing. Enjoy your escort and they’ll enjoy the night just as much.

7. Make sure you get what you paid for

Now that it’s finally time to head back, make sure you get what you want. You’ve already talked about all of it and it’s all been agreed to. You won’t have to be pushy if you’re with a quality escort. Just make sure you take the time to get what you decided on at the beginning of your journey. Don’t just rush to the big finish.

8. Cool down and clean up

Once it’s all over you don’t have to rush to get your escort out the door. Most providers will clear an entire night for their clients. They shouldn’t have to run out the door to make another appointment. Take the time to cool down, cuddle, shower, watch TV, whatever you’re into.

When it does actually come time to leave, treat your escort like a date. Walk them to the door or drop them off. Flirt as you say your goodnights. They’re real person and the more you treat them as such, the better your next appointment will be, if you choose to make it. It’s amazing how a little humanism can go so far.

10. Rate and start planning your next outing

Most of the escort services you’ll find have a rating system. A good one is probably the best thing that you can ever do for your escort. Give them a review and rating based on your experience and be nice. That’s what the escort it going to be using to get more clients. Once you do that, you can start planning your next appointment with the same escort or another. That’s what makes paying for sex so much fun. You can always have it with any kind of person that you really want.