Doug Spedding Life, Relationship, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Born in 1962, Doug Spedding is famous for keeping the facts about his personal life unknown. Even though his relationship with the Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa has been under the public eye, other information from his personal life remains a secret.

As far as Doug Spedding’s business career is concerned, it is known that he is a car dealer, and a retired Orange County businessman. When it comes to his personal life, apparently, he has six children from previous relationships.

In case you are interested in reading about the net worth of Doug Spedding, you are in the right place. The following article reveals everything you need to know about Christina El Moussa’s ex sweetheart!

Doug Spedding’s relationship with Christina El Moussa

The relationship between Christina El Moussa and Dough Spedding began in June 2017. The couple met at a hockey game and shortly after began dating. The relationship was confirmed by Spedding’s presence at Christina’s birthday party at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. They were seen kissing on a street in Beverly Hills, which made their relationship the most talked topic in 2017.

However, the couple separated after a few months of dating. Apparently, Christina was the one to call it quits due to Spedding’s addiction to drugs and alcohol. Not only did it become hard for her to deal with Spedding’s behavior, but Christina also found out that he cheated on her with his ex, Tracy Diaz.

What happened was that Christina used his phone in order to set the alarm so that it could wake him up, and she saw the message exchange between Doug and Tracy. That was when she finally decided to break up the relationship.

Despite the ending of their relationship, Spedding and Moussa have kept in touch, and remained friends. Furthermore, she was one of his biggest supports when he began his rehab.

Net Worth

Doug Spedding is a retired businessman. He is a car dealer which allowed him to earn the majority of his net worth. It is known that, in 2013, he purchased a house for 2 million dollars.

In 2008, Spedding suffered a financial crisis, after which he had to move to the apartment costing 700 dollars per month. However, things started to become better for Spedding in the following years, since he managed to recover from the financial crash, which led to him buying the 2 million dollars mansion.

Due to the lack of information about all of his businesses, the total net worth of Doug Spedding remains unknown.

Personal Life

In 2011, Spedding was arrested for the possession of drugs. He pleaded guilty, and therefore had to complete the required 18-month diversion program. However, the drugs incident was not the only trouble Spedding had with the law. He also has a history of domestic violence, which caused him to be arrested on various occasions.