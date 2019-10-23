Brianna Hildebrand Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Brianna Hildebrand is a successful American actress who got famous after the role in the series Annie Undocumented. After this role, she got a lot more parts. Brianna played in the Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2.

If you are want to know information about Brianna’s incomes and career, read the article below.

Early life

Brianna Caitlin Hildebrand was born in Texas, the United States of America on August 14th, 1996. Her parents are Veronica and Caleb Hildebrand. She comes from a very religious family, her aunt was a pastor, and a father was a Baptist preacher.

While she was young, Brianna showed an interest in acting, and she participated in a lot of plays and series. Also, as a student, she started her acting career. Hildebrand finished A and M Consolidated High School, College Station, Texas. Hildebrand got her degree in 2017 because she was too busy with acting.

Professional Career

Her first significant role was in the series Annie Undocumented, where she played the role of Jen. In the New York Television Festival, the show was named the best web series. In 2016 she was a part of the comedy movie Deadpool where she had the role of Negasonic Teenage Warhead. For this role, she got nominated for the Teen Choice Award.

Together with Mateo Arias and Dylan Gelula, Brianna played in the romantic drama First Girl I Loved. Later on, she also got a job in the movie The Exorcist and Tragedy Girls. For the role in the film Deadpool 2, she received a lot of great comments.

During 2019, she showed up in the Netflix series Trinkets. During her career, she received 2 Best Actress Awards by London FrightFest Film Festival and Brooklyn Film Festival.

Brianna Hildebrand’s Personal Life

In 2016, the young actress revealed that she is gay in an interview with LGBTQ. In the same interview, Brianna said that she had a crush on Hillary Duff and Jason McCartney.

She openly talks about her sexuality, and as she mentioned, there is nothing to be ashamed of accepting one’s sexuality.

Currently, Brianna is in a relationship with Jonneke Grisham. The couple is living together from 2018. They met on the movie set First Girl I Loved.

Net Worth

Even though she is still young, Brianna had various significant roles. She accumulated money from her acting career.

Brianna Hildebrand’s net worth in 2019 is estimated to be $1 million. We can assume that Brianna’s net worth will get higher during the time.