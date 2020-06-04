Top 10 Drawing Room Decoration Ideas

The drawing room is the very first room when we enter any home. Here the implementation of home décor ideas represents the sophistication and grace of your home. You can say that drawing-room reflects your creativity and passion for improving the beauty of your living area. If you have recently moved to some new place, then definitely you might be looking for some different ideas to decorate your room. Your current drawing room offers some lackluster look, and you also need to decorate your drawing room. Some people feel the urge to start their decoration from the scratch process and to change entire settings. Then you must think properly before you move for anything expensive and dramatic.

Sometimes you need to consider the space to pull together, and sometimes it is the key element to consider while redesigning your drawing-room. If you have decided to remodel your present drawing room or start from scratch, then have patience and start your work by referring some innovative décor ideas which can help bring an outstanding result of the combination of design with your living area space. Some of the innovative drawing room decoration ideas:

1. Space Out Your Room

It is essential to keep our room well organized. Design your room in such a way that its design lies around the concept of emptiness. If you have less space, then you can place a sofa with two chairs and a few accessories. Still, if your living area is spacious, you can easily add a reading area or place a dining table in that area but remember whatever furniture you are placing in your living area can be partitioned. Or defined by beautiful rugs or by beautiful partitions or orienting your furniture in such a style that the different work areas can be easily differentiated.

2. Choose the right color paint

Colors are a great complement to your emotions, and it also uplifts your spirit. So always take time to choose the right color for your drawing room, which uplifts your spirit whenever you enter the drawing room of your home. Some people choose the vibrant shades of yellow and orange, which makes them energetic and full of enthusiasm. Some people make use of some cool colors like blue and green, which offer the feeling of rejuvenation and adds them with freshness element. If anyone is fond of natural beauty, they use green color with brown furniture as it imitates nature’s beauty. If you are fond of royalty, then try the shades of purple and red as it offers the touch of royalty. You can use these colors in your drawing room as a part of your colorful wallpaper, or use them in our wall paint.

3. Decorate your walls

Room decoration ideas are incomplete without wall decorations, which involves quotes, wallpapers, and pictures. If you want to add some personal touch to your wall, then artistically decorate your wall. if you want to elevate your drawing room, then you have to decorate your wall with some beautiful pictures and inspiring quotes. You can also add family photos, which plays an important role in memorizing your past moments, and they always keep you young and happy by reminding your happy old moments.

Apart from photo frames, you can also decorate the wall of your drawing room by beautiful indoor hanging plants that offer a freshness to your drawing-room. You can choose the pots having quirky designs that complement your interiors. Hanging different shapes and sizes of mirrors on the drawing-room wall is also one of the best home décor ideas for your drawing room. the stunningly designed rim offers a fantastic look and enhances the look of your drawing room. It makes you feel that the size of your drawing room bigger, but always remember not to add a number of framed pictures on the wall of your drawing room to avoid the gallery look. Let it offers an artistic and inspiring feeling. Wall painting also plays an important role in decorating your living area.

4. Installation of Some Impressive Lighting

To spruce up your space, lights are too essential and one of the top ideas for home décor. Make selection of warm decorative ideas that are very helpful in improving the aesthetics and the bright LED lights, which are, by nature, too functional. By installing cove lights, you can add some unique accents to your living area. The cove lights can be installed along the perimeter of your ceiling. Make use of chandelier lights, which are a great symbol of decoration and are an excellent piece of statement. Every corner of your living area can be lightened up with different lights having different intensity. Some of them give a warm feeling, and some give a soothing feeling.

5. Size of Furniture Matters with the Interior Design of your Living Room

If we have a smaller living area then we always choose smaller art, smaller sofas, etc. whatever we choose, whether rugs, furniture, art or anything usually we go for smaller only. But there is a risk while going for smaller decorative items, whether it is furniture, rugs, or any art. Smaller objects in the smaller area offer a smaller feeling and more cluttered. Don’t be afraid and go for a bigger sofa which offers a bigger look and decorate with huge artwork, which gives a wow feeling.

6. Think for Long Term Before making Drawing Room Decoration Ideas

Furniture for your living room decoration must be long-term, so it will be a little expensive. Choose wisely as it will last longer and enhance your living area look. For the basic pieces, don’t go with the temporary designs, stick with the timeless designs as it will be forever. This cant is boring as some of the designs of furniture and some material lasts forever. So always think for the long term before buying any furniture for your living area.

7. Start your Drawing Room Decoration with the Things you Have

Unless and until you are not decorating your living area for the first time, definitely you have numbers of old pieces of accessories and furniture which can be used to decorate your new drawing-room. First, you have to decide and select from your old drawing-room that what can be used for your new living area. Select all those pieces and arrange them beautifully. It will offer a different look.

8. Think about Function in your Drawing Room

Before starting with the decoration of your new living area, you must think about the points like-whether you have a large number of friends? whether you have pets? whether your kids prefer to do their homework or other studies in your living area? and many others. If the answer to these questions is yes, then you require a beautiful spacious drawing room area. If all these activities are not practical every day, this type of drawing room will offer a boring look.

9. Use of Suitable Fabric

Fabric plays an important role in living area décor. Matching with your furniture, wall paintings, lights, and all the accessories, you can change the cushions, sofa covers, curtains, and many other things related to fabric. It will offer a royal look to your living area.

10. Accessorize

Accessories alone are sufficient to make or break the beauty of your living area. Artwork, pillow, candles, etc. can offer a different look and adds vibes to your timeless basics of living area. They can be easily changed as per your desire if you get tired from any of the accessories. But accessories are too essential for adding a personal touch to your living area within your budget. Last but not least. You can start with accessories from minimum to maximum.

All these ideas are exceptional, which adds a personal touch to your living room, décor at a little cost. There are several other ideas which can easily beautify your drawing room and represent your creativity. Your own creativity and personal touch change the color of your old furniture by applying a coat of spray paint of any color of your choice. If the cushions of your drawing room offer an old look, then change the old cushion and make some new color cushion covers, and with the help of some fabric glue, add some art. You can decorate your drawing room by making a personalized calendar. Add some memorable photographs of your family to your personalized calendar. You can easily hang them on the walls of your drawing room, which offers a unique look. The door handle’s design and material play an important role in enhancing the beauty of your drawing room area.

All these innovative ideas for your drawing room décor are too helpful in transforming your old drawing-room look to one of the most stylish rooms of your home.

“This article Written By IndianShelf Team. IndianShelf is an online handicraft store related to home decoration products.