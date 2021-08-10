Is It Safe To Use E-Vaping Products Around Children?

While vaping is much healthier when compared to smoking cigarettes, you have to be aware that there are still some potential downsides possible. Also, you should know that it can affect people around you in the same way as passive smoking. That is especially a problem if you have kids. It is very important to keep your vaping device away from them. Also, try to avoid vaping while there are kids around you.

We can notice that it became a trend in recent years for people to start vaping, and the biggest advantage of that is that people are replacing other more harmful tobacco products with this device. This option is much safer for both users and the environment. However, keep in mind that the ingredients that came out from the device while vaping can harm children.

An even worse scenario is to leave the vape pen in your home where kids might take it to play with it. They could get poisoned by the high intake of nicotine. There is also a bigger issue in the case that you are using cartridges with cannabis.

The best solution to avoid this problem is to use models that have special protection that will prevent kids from using the pen. Moreover, we are going to analyze more about the potential risks for kids when you are vaping around them.

It is Less Harmful Than Cigarettes

As we already mentioned, using vaping products is a much better solution for both you and the people around you. It is proven that people who are passive smokers could face the same health issues as smokers. However, the problem is that most of the vaping devices contain various aromas that make the vapor smell quite pleasant, which might even attract kids to be around you while vaping or even try it out when you are not paying attention.

It is important to know that this vapor contains nicotine and lots of other toxic ingredients. When compared to passive smoking, there is no carbon monoxide which can be very dangerous, but various other ingredients could lead to serious diseases when someone is exposed to them for a long time, especially kids.

The main issue is that a lot of people rely on the fact that it is less harmful than cigarette smoke. Keep in mind that even though there are not so many side effects when compared to it, it is still dangerous, and we recommend you always stay away from your kids’ while vaping.

Reasons to Never Vape Around Children

The fact is that it is safer than smoking. The main reason for that is that there is no smoke as a result. However, there are still some ingredients spread around you while you use your e-pen. These ingredients contain all sorts of chemicals along with nicotine.

The big difference, when compared to cigarettes, is that smoke is unpleasant even to people who are active smokers, while the vapor can have a very pleasant smell and taste. Frequent exposure to it could result in various health issues like asthma, irritation, and other problems with the eyes and respiratory system. Also, it can lead to increased levels of nicotine in the blood, almost in the same volume as with passive smoking.

Another misconception that is quite common today is that a lot of people think how it is completely harmful to vape around little kids. Also, there is a lack of research related to the potential side effects that exposure to aluminum and other ingredients found in the vapor could have on children. Besides that, keep in mind that you are a role model to your kids, which means that chances are great that they might start smoking or vaping as well at some point in their life.

The most important thing is to be sure to keep your pen in a safe place out of reach for your kids. Many models require some skills to be used, and mistakes could lead to injuries as well. For example, small kids might try to eat the e-liquid, or play around with the pen, activate it, and then get injured by the heat. Swallowing a certain amount of nicotine could be fatal even for adults. The best solution is to always use those products with special design that makes them child resistant.

What is the Best Solution?

The easiest way to be sure that your kids are safe is to simply stop using your e-pen around them. Also, determine a safe spot in your home where you will keep it all the time, and where kids cannot reach it. Small kids might think that it is some toy, which can result in serious problems. On the other hand, when you are taking a long trip with your family, and you feel the urge to get some nicotine, open the windows of your car, or take a break at some parking lot.

Moreover, you might consider using a vape that doesn’t contain nicotine at all, which will significantly lower the potential side effects for your kids. Still, any form of vapor produced by these products can lead to some health issues.

The Bottom Line

You will find a lot of promotional content where producers are claiming that vaping is completely harmful. The fact is that it is much safer than smoking. Still, there are some potential side effects for the people around you while you are using it, especially for kids. If you are not sure where you have left the equipment for your e-cigarettes when you left home, be sure to check the condition of your kids when you come back.

If you notice that they are dizzy, pale, or if they are throwing up, they might be playing around with your e-pen. In that case, immediately contact the hospital. The most important thing is to use safety devices that will prevent the kids from using them and keep all of the equipment in a safe spot out of their reach.