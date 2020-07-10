10 Ways to Earn Money Online from Home

Pulling a nine to five shifts sitting in your cubicle is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Working from your home is not only reserved for students and stay-at-home moms anymore. Many people grabbed the opportunity to have more flexible working hours, generating income from various sources online. Companies, on the other hand, realized that this can cut their operating costs immensely and quickly jumped on the chance to spike their profits. It was a win-win.

Possibilities of earning an income online are endless and depends on your skills, time on your hands, and whether you are comfortable making investments or not. No worries, there is something for everyone.

1. Virtual Assistant

Businesspeople need assistants to type their emails, make phone calls, organize their meetings, book tickets, and so on. It’s necessary that you are a highly organized and efficient person that is available to work around someone else’s schedule. Quick thinking and availability at odd hours are a prerequisite. It does take out a lot of flexibility and freedom to make your own schedule, but this job provides steady income and a fat paycheck, so it’s definitely worth considering.

2. Online Tutor

This one is pretty easy, especially if you are bilingual. You can find a job in a matter of minutes if you’re a native speaker of one of the languages that are in high demand, like English, French, Chinese, Arabic, or German. Besides, you can teach various subjects to children and adults from science to piano lessons. Think about the talents and skills you possess and put them to work.

3. Sell Online

You can sell your own stuff or you can help others to make sales. If you’re selling your own stuff the best thing would be to find a wholesale source because they can offer you lower prices for bulk purchases. It does take a little investment but it can pay off several times over. Or, if you are not ready to invest, help other people to achieve their sales goals. You will work for a commission that’s usually around 10% helping them to present their products online. Not bad considering that you don’t take any risks and can walk out at any time in case you don’t find yourself as a salesperson.

4. Blogging

Turn your passion into a business. This can be just about anything, from fishing, traveling, parenting, gardening, music, etc. You just need to find your niche and start writing. It would be worth mentioning that creating a successful blogging website is a time-consuming business. Don’t expect to see results overnight, since many blogs don’t see any significant income in the first year or so. When your webpage attracts the audience and gains popularity, you can generate income from putting up ads and adding links to different websites in your content.

5. Trading Cryptocurrencies

If you’re not yet familiar with the crypto world, it might be the time to get acquainted. Trading cryptocurrencies is just like any other trading on the stock exchange. Buying for a low price and selling it at the higher. Before diving in headfirst, it would be wise to do some research on various ways you can earn money trading digital currencies. Besides buying and selling you can lend cryptocurrencies with an interest, and invest in different ventures. For starters, try to stay with well-established currencies that do not involve a lot of risks.

6. Freelance Writing Career

Freelancer is his, or hers, own boss, meaning that they choose their own hours and the work type. If you have a knack for writing this could be your dream job. You will be writing on many topics for various clients in different fields. The job is well-paid, and you still get to keep all the freedom of working from home. There is one small downside to this, being that it takes time to build your clientele, but if you’re any good it shouldn’t take long. With more experience comes a bigger income, so slow and steady is the way to go in this line of work.

7. Sell Domains

Domain trading will take a bit of an investment on your side to start. It essentially means buying domains that are still available and selling them later. Try to find the ones which can be potentially in demand in the future. Start-ups are usually willing to pay top dollar if you’re lucky enough to own the domain containing their company’s name. It is a little like gambling, but with an investment of $10 or so, it’s worth a shot.

8. Website Trading

Website trading is very similar, but it takes a bit of an effort. Basically, you buy a website, put some work into it as far as content and connect with other webpages, and then sell it. The more people visit your web page the higher the profit. Many folks are willing to pay for the website that’s already up and running, and with established daily traffic, than to start from scratch.

9. Online Surveys

This is an easy job that’s not going to make you rich. Marketing companies are paying $10 on average per survey. It’s not much, but there isn’t any actual work involved either. You don’t need to write any feedback or analyze any data, just select an answer to each question based on your personal opinion. It takes a few minutes to fill in one survey and you can work as many as you can find. Some questionnaires are paid more, but the requirements are often very strict targeting a specific group population or specific professions.

10. Affiliate Marketing

If you want to take a hard road and make some serious income, affiliate marketing is the way to go. This is grueling work, especially in the first years. With the online shopping booming, there is more need for this type of work than ever. Essentially, your job is to sign up with the major players in online shopping and promote their products to customers. You will need a website where your content will represent the link between merchants and customers. By offering goods and directing them towards vendors you will earn a commission out of every sale.

These are just a few possibilities of how you can earn some extra cash online. Some are just side jobs, while others can bring in major income. Picking any one of the jobs presented will earn you some money, for sure. You can go step further and become a YouTuber, trade stocks, or invest in gold.