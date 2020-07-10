Benefits of Using a Pool Cover All Year Round

More and more people are opting to build a pool in their backyard believing that it is an investment that is well worth it. You don’t have to set aside your free time to take your family swimming, and it will be good for you to relax after a hard day’s work. It used to be that only rich people decide to take this step. Enjoying with the family, parties, and birthdays by the pool, sounds good, doesn’t it? What you should be aware of is that the job is not done by making a pool. It takes more effort to enjoy with your loved ones. It is necessary to take care of water purity, temperature, as well as the maintenance of the pool, and many other factors. You will do a lot of work with the appropriate pool cover.

You have probably already encountered the problem that due to dirt, leaves, and various insects, you have to change the water often. And just when the water warms up, you have to pour clean, cold water and wait for the next few days to warm up. This goes on indefinitely, because it takes a long time to warm up, and even overnight it can get dirty. To make your job easier and enjoy yourself, it is useful to have a pool cover. A pool cover is a must-have accessory for any person who owns a swimming pool. However, the problem is that some people only use it during specific seasons, when it should be used throughout the year.

The reasons are discussed here to why you should keep your pool covered all year round. We bring you the facts that will point you to that.

It Enhances Cleanliness

A pool cover keeps dirt and other debris from entering your water. Leaves, insects, and branches are some of the things that usually make swimming pools dirty. By keeping them at bay, the cover saves you the time and money that you would have otherwise spent on cleaning.

Also, dirt and other debris can cause bacteria growth if left unattended. This could make the water unusable and a potential health hazard. In the long run, the bacteria can cause a chemical imbalance, which is costly to treat.

It Reduces Water Usage

During the hot months, pools lose water by evaporation faster due to the scorching heat. Using a pool cover reduces water loss by preventing the sun’s rays from heating the pool’s surface. The cover also traps moisture. Since you do not have to refill the pool often, you save money on your water bill.

It Retains Heat

One of the most significant expenses incurred by pool owners is keeping the water warm. This is because nobody likes swimming in cold water.

When the temperature drops during winter or at night, the cover retains the heat and keeps the water warm enough to allow swimming. As a result, you save the money that would have been used on electric heating.

Keeping your pool covered can help in heat retention since the cover traps heat. The water in pools that are constantly uncovered heats up more slowly, so it needs to be reheated, which will increase your electricity bill. The pool cover itself is a natural heat insulator and helps the water to heat up faster. Experts say that, when the pool is covered, it can increase the water temperature between 10 and 15 degrees! This will save up to 50% of heating costs! It can also extend the swimming season, keeping the water warmer during fresh nights.

It Cuts Back On the Use of Chemicals

As mentioned earlier, debris can cause a chemical imbalance inside your swimming pool. Since a cover keeps debris out, you do not have to purchase chemicals frequently to keep your pool in an ideal condition. The less you water you need to add, the fewer chemicals you will need to add.

Besides debris, rain can also interfere with the chemical composition in your pool, particularly the pH of the water. This is yet another reason why you need to cover your swimming pool all year round.

It Improves Safety

Swimming pools can be dangerous, especially if you have children. A cover can give you peace of mind because it prevents kids from accidentally falling into the water. However, such covers should be installed correctly so that they do not collapse under the children’s weight.

It Makes Maintenance Easier

By making your pool cleaner, a cover makes maintenance easier. You do not have to vacuum or add chemicals as often as a person whose pool is uncovered. So, besides keeping the water clean, it also saves you the time you would spend cleaning. This will save you a lot of time at the very beginning of the season, because you will not have to clean and fill the pool with water again, but by removing the cover, it will be ready for use.

Conclusion

As seen above, pool covers are a necessity for every person with a swimming pool in their home. It keeps the water cleaner, improves safety, and most importantly, reduces the time you spend on maintenance routines. Do not forget you will save some money too, by avoiding to change the water frequently. If you are yet to purchase one, the time is now. Make sure to find the one that will fit correctly, and its material should be sturdy to withstand all weather conditions.

We can say that this is certainly an investment that you will not regret. Consider this a smart investment that will bring you many benefits, save time, energy, and water, while not compromising the look of your yard. Among the different types of covers, we are sure that you will choose the one that will suit your needs, but also your budget.

In any case, when choosing a cover, you should consult an expert and tell him what your needs are, whether you want to cover the pool only at night during the summer, or throughout the year. This will help the seller to find one that is just right.