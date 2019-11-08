Eat Slowly And Carry A Big Fork

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to a new study, if you want to eat less of your giant plate of food, use a giant fork.

Researchers at the University of Utah found that fork size affects people’s food consumption when eating large portions by making them feel as if they are making a more significant dent in their meal.

“People do not have clear internal cues about the appropriate quantity to consume … They allow external cues, such as fork size, to determine the amount they should consume,” said researchers.

Really?

Have we gotten to the point where we need a large fork to stop us from gorging ourselves? What if we just served ourselves an appropriate amount of food and stopped eating when we were full?

Just a thought.

[Live Science]

Original by: