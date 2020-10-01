How to Manage Stress Effectively During the Pandemic

Millions of people all over the world are feeling overwhelmed than ever before despite developing coping mechanisms over the years. The pandemic has made it difficult for many to keep things under control.

It’s perfectly normal to be worried when changes set in and things seem uncertain. However, an increased stress level is detrimental to health as it can worsen existing medical issues and lead to new ones.

We need to take care of our mental health as we focus on the physical aspect. This is the best time to prioritize self-care instead of overlooking warning signs and triggers.

These signs can include the inability to maintain concentration, increased heart rate, substance abuse, body pains, frequent headaches, stomach problems, and depression.

It’s a good thing that we are gradually adapting to the new normal and the economy is slowly recovering after the global lockdown. Without much ado, here are some stress management tips you need in your arsenal.

Listen to your body

Your body will give off certain signals once you’re stressed. It’s imperative to be in tune with your body so that you can recognize these signs. This will also help you to trace their origin to either future occurrences or present situation.

Getting less than the recommended 8 hours of sleep can aggravate an individual’s stress levels. One hack that works for most people is writing down their concerns. It’s easy to come up with a solution, identify what’s beyond your control, and gain clarity on the next step to take.

Another thing is to take breaks to avoid burnout.

Exercise frequently

Exercising doesn’t require visiting the gym all the time. You can engage in stretching exercises or walk a short distance instead of taking public transportation. Exercise will provide instant relief from stress due to the mood-enhancing endorphins it releases.

Asides that, it helps to reduce cortisol levels and improves sleep patterns.

Switch up your routine

Being monotonous can be boring. Your best bet is to alter your routine whenever you feel stuck in a rut. More so, design a flexible schedule and allocate time for breaks. Recall your previous milestones to inspire you to greater heights.

Remember to create to-do lists and set deadlines for each task.

Engage in your favorite activities

Apart from pursuing your career, it’s ideal to immerse yourself fully in some of your favorite activities like hobbies each day. Around 10 minutes to an hour should be enough depending on your schedule.

Eat healthily

Most people tend to skip meals, especially breakfasts, and find comfort in junk foods which provide no benefit to the body. Healthy eating is key during and beyond the pandemic. Not only will this habit boost your immune system, but it will reduce stress levels too.

Endeavor to plan your meals and include fruits, vegetables, and foods containing omega-3 fatty acids.

Yoga

Yoga has now become mainstream as people from all walks of life keep discovering it’s immense benefits. It helps to combat anxiety and depression just like antidepressant medications. Another benefit of yoga is that it can lower blood pressure.

You may decide to enroll in a yoga class or leverage online resources.

Keep triggers in check

Negative thought patterns often lead to distress and won’t make any situation better. This is the reason why you should be mindful of your thoughts and look for the right steps you can take to improve the situation.

Depressing news on TV or social media can trigger stress in some people. Besides, exposure to wrong information can worsen anxiety. It’s best to get information from trusted sites, declutter your social media feed, and limit screen time.

Be intentional about avoiding situations that can hurt your mental health.

Confide in someone

Every individual needs to build a robust network and invest in their relationship with others. This is because the benefits usually go beyond the professional sphere.

You can share your feelings and concerns with the people you trust in your network. Chances are you won’t feel all alone after taking this step. Asides that, such interactions can lift your spirit and their suggestions may provide a lasting solution.

The truth is that other people are going through similar situations. Given this, search for support groups online if the distance is an issue.

Cannabis

It’s not surprising that a lot of people now prefer alternative medicine for managing chronic pain and relieve stress after trying surgery and drugs without little or no success.

Cannabis Seeds are loaded with lots of benefits for overall wellbeing. Medical marijuana programs are on the rise in different countries. CBD has anti-inflammatory and calming properties. The top cannabis strains for combating stress include green crack, cannatonic, and blue dream.

Ensure that you opt for micro-dosing to get the most out of it without the high feeling. You should check out Homegrown Cannabis Company if you’re planning to start your growing adventure.

Seek medical help

Although you can manage some forms of anxiety, others require professional intervention. Seek immediate medical help if there is an underlying health issue or none of your efforts are yielding results. The good thing is that you can have access to online consultations, and it’s affordable.

Use scents

Aromatherapy, the ancient practice of using scents to relieve stress and elevate mood dates back to centuries ago. Certain scents have a soothing effect. The best ones include ylang-ylang, bergamot, geranium, frankincense, lavender, and rose.

Consider investing in quality essential oils and scented candles in your home.

Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is unarguably a widely embraced technique to manage stress. This lifestyle-altering practice will improve the quality of your life over time. Practicing mindfulness helps to reduce cortisol levels and lower blood pressure.

It can boost your confidence and alleviate the symptoms of depression too.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and many people are worried about getting infected since there is no vaccine yet. Nevertheless, health experts have all hands on deck to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy.

You can reduce the risks of contracting the virus by adhering to the guidelines. The suggestions above will come in handy for handling stress.