Elizabeth Hurley All Happy in a Lined Bikini

December 18, 2019

Elizabeth Hurley is 54 years old today, and she is currently working on a new movie titled Marvel’s Runaways. She got the role of a malevolent sorceress, and when she isn’t busy on set, she finds time to relax and enjoy her free time.

The talented actress posted a picture of herself by the pool, and she was wearing a striped bikini. Judging by the picture, Hurley is in excellent shape, and the years haven’t slowed her down. She captioned the photo on her Instagram account, “Last chance for a Christmas treat on @elizabethhurleybeach 30% off ALL bikinis & one pieces- even if they’re already on Special Offer. This is our Marseilles Bikini.”

 

Whilst lurking in my trailer waiting for my close up, I shot my own. @marvelsrunaways streaming on @hulu now

She got a lot of positive comments on her picture, and some of those comments were “goddess” and, “If I had one Christmas wish, it would be you.” Another Instagram user commented, “I can see the Christmas treat I’m wishing for.”

 

I wear lots of red but Chinese red, aka Valentino red, is by far and away my favourite shade. And perfect for Xmas ❤️

Marvel’s Runaways is streaming on Hulu at the moment, and the gorgeous actress posted on her Instagram, “Whilst lurking in my trailer waiting for my close up, I shot my own @marvelsrunaways streaming on @hulu now.” In addition to being an actress, Hurley is also a swimsuit designer, and when talking about her fit shape, she shared with Closer Weekly, “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

