Elizabeth Hurley All Happy in a Lined Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is 54 years old today, and she is currently working on a new movie titled Marvel’s Runaways. She got the role of a malevolent sorceress, and when she isn’t busy on set, she finds time to relax and enjoy her free time.

The talented actress posted a picture of herself by the pool, and she was wearing a striped bikini. Judging by the picture, Hurley is in excellent shape, and the years haven’t slowed her down. She captioned the photo on her Instagram account, “Last chance for a Christmas treat on @elizabethhurleybeach 30% off ALL bikinis & one pieces- even if they’re already on Special Offer. This is our Marseilles Bikini.”

She got a lot of positive comments on her picture, and some of those comments were “goddess” and, “If I had one Christmas wish, it would be you.” Another Instagram user commented, “I can see the Christmas treat I’m wishing for.”

Marvel’s Runaways is streaming on Hulu at the moment, and the gorgeous actress posted on her Instagram, “Whilst lurking in my trailer waiting for my close up, I shot my own @marvelsrunaways streaming on @hulu now.” In addition to being an actress, Hurley is also a swimsuit designer, and when talking about her fit shape, she shared with Closer Weekly, “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”