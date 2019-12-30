Elizabeth Hurley is a Sexy Ninja!

The beautiful and talented actress Elizabeth Hurley might be 54 years old at the moment, but she is very youthful and fit for her age. She likes to stay in shape, and she doesn’t let the years and all the Hollywood stress slow her down.

In Christmas spirit, the actress was goofing around with some of her friends, and she decided to dress up in a sexy ninja costume, and she posted a serious of fierce images on her Instagram account. Her fans and the rest of the world were pretty much happy when the snaps emerged on her social media profile on December 27th.

In the picture, Hurley is wearing a red and black bodysuit, and a black ninja headpiece over her head was there too. Her fierce ninja poses and her gorgeous blue eyes are truly captivating, and in the series of images, her friends are also seen dressed up in ninja style.

Her Instagram account was lit, and in the comments section, you could see fans writing things such as, “Sexiest woman alive,” “I want to look like you when I grow up!” and “Such a beautiful woman behind that mask.”

In addition to her Christmas ninja pictures, a day before, she was celebrating Boxing Day, and she posted a series of images in honor of that day. She was wearing a daring black dress with low-cut and without sleeves. She seems like she was more than enjoying the celebration, and again, in her comment section you can read things like “Prettiest gal on earth,” “Never ages 👍,” “The greatest woman of all times, “The most beautiful glamorous Sexiest woman ever, Undisputed Queen of the whole world 👑👑👑😘😘😘😋😋😋” and “Wow you look amazing.” We love seeing her happy and goofing around with friends, and as long as she is sharing such moments with us through social media, at least, we will be more than satisfied.