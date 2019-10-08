Embroidered Patches – Why do They Have an Important Role in the Heavy Metal Fashion

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Today, you can see embroidered patches almost everywhere – on denim and leather jackets, pants, shirts, bags, even on phone cases. They are everywhere. One of the most interesting things about these patches is that they are worn by people from all walks of life and fashion styles. The girl who has the Dior shoes might choose to wear a patch on her bag, or the skater that skates in the park might wear it on his cap, whatever fashion style people have, embroidered patches are increasingly becoming popular.

As the title implies, these patches have an important role in the heavy metal fashion world, so let’s take a look at why these patches are important:

Embroidered Patches for the Heavy Metal Fashion

In recent years, we have seen a comeback of various styles that were popular in the previous decades. So, now we can see people wearing the flowy hippie dresses that were popular in the ‘60s, the studded punk leather jackets popular in the ‘70s, and the black leather pants and jackets that were popular in the ‘80s heavy metal scene. So, why do embroidered patches play such an important role in the heavy metal fashion world? It is because these patches allowed metalheads to express their opinions, show off their personality, and show their support or protest for a particular cause.

The classic heavy metal look includes wearing a band t-shirt, skinny jeans, leather boots or high-top trainers, and a classic denim vest or jacket. That is where the embroidered patches come in. People that are into heavy metal fashion usually choose to decorate their denim jackets or vest with different patches. According to the website customembroideredpatches.com, there is a wide range of patches available, from band patches such as Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Slayer, Black Sabbath, to different symbols featured on the patches like the horns up, skulls, and crossed bones symbols. Basically, the patches are a representation of the metalhead movement, and people can get an idea of what bands the person wearing the patches loves listening to.

When winter comes around, and you need to take out your winter jackets, sweaters, and shirt, these patches are an awesome way to display what bands you love since you will not be able to walk around in your band t-shirt during the winter season. The patches will always provide you with a way to display your love for specific bands, no matter what season it is.

Since these patches are highly customizable and they do come in various shapes, sizes, and designs, you can choose to design your own patch. So, you can create a patch that will cover the entire back of your jacket or you can create one that is smaller and sew it on your sleeve. There are endless possibilities with these patches, and that is exactly why people choose to wear them.

Conclusion

If you are a heavy metal fan, you will need to have several patches of your favorite band or bands. There is always space for embroidered patches since they can be sewn on anything from your jacket to your backpack. Hence, since the patches can be customized, do not waste any more time and start designing the patches that you want to wear.