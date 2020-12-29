5 Tips To Make Your Leather Jacket Last Multiple Seasons

Leather jackets can be worn the entire year around. But if you live in a hotter region of the globe, then it is quite natural to store it away during the summer months. Or you may be traveling to a hotter region and thus need to leave your jacket behind for a few months.

In such a case, it is imperative that you follow strict guidelines while storing your leather jacket.

Sculpt makes long-lasting and contain the best leather one can find, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need care. Any leather product, especially leather jackets, requires an extra level of care than most other fabrics. And if you are storing your jacket away for months altogether, not taking the proper care will lead it to get damaged in various ways.

So, here is a list of handy tips to follow so that your leather jacket does not suffer premature wear and tear.

1. Clean before you store

Leather jackets usually don’t look dirty to the naked eye, especially if they are darker in color. But there is still sweat and dirt that accumulates on the leather as you keep using it. If you store the jacket with this sweat and dirt still intact, then it will get embedded in the leather and lead to the material becoming weaker. The result will be the material cracking and chipping away soon.

The easiest method of cleaning a leather jacket is using mild soap and lukewarm water. Dip a cloth in the soap-water mix and wipe your jacket thoroughly but be gentle at the same time. Once done, hang it to dry before you store it. This simple trick will ensure that when you bring out your leather jacket after a few months of storage, it will still look absolutely fresh!

2. A hanger is a must

Never ever fold your leather jacket and leave it in the dresser. This will lead to it becoming wrinkled that will be near impossible to get rid of. Sure, you can store it in a folded position for a few hours or for a day at the most. But leaving it in a folded position for months altogether will wrinkle even the most premium quality leather jackets.

The best way to store a leather jacket is to use a hanger. Make sure to use a broad wooden hanger and not the cheap plastic ones. This will ensure that the original shape of the jacket is maintained and the material does not slouch. Leather jackets are prone to change their basic shape if not handled properly, so make sure to go the extra mile.

3. Choice of storage space

You are probably thinking that you are obviously going to store it in your dresser; where else does one store their clothing! But where your dresser is placed will matter a lot, especially if you are storing the jacket away for a long period of time. The golden rule is to ensure that the storage space retains room temperature.

So, places such as an attic or a crawlspace are a bad idea to store a leather jacket. You should use a dresser that is in your bedroom or your living room. This will allow you to control the climate of the storage space and also save your jacket from humidity.

4. Direct sunlight leads to fading

This goes without saying, but never store your leather jacket in an area where it will receive direct sunlight. Exposing your jacket to sunlight for a while is okay. But if you leave it folded on an open surface, or hang it outside, where it will receive sunlight every day; it will surely lead to the original color fading away.

This does not mean you don’t wear your jacket when it is sunny. We are talking about not storing it in a spot where it will receive sunlight daily. On the other hand, dampness can also lead to the weakening of the leather material. So, as mentioned in the previous point, choose a spot with room temperature and free of humidity.

5. Condition every 2-3 months

Leather jackets require conditioning, and any premium leather jacket seller will also provide you with such products. If you are storing your leather jacket beyond 2-3 months, then you should definitely take it out and condition it before storing it away again.

This will help maintain the integrity of the leather material, retain the shine, and also make the product last for a long time. But make sure to not overdo it and condition the jacket every month. Overuse of leather conditioner is also harmful to a leather jacket. So, once every 2 – 3 months is the optimum usage protocol.

Summing Up

Storing away your leather jacket for the summer is not as simple as you thought it would be! Premium products require extra care, so the above tips will help ensure that the quality of your jacket is maintained when you bring it out again!

Firstly you need to clean your jacket with soap-water and always remember to hang it instead of folding it. Secondly, choose a storage space of room temperature and free from direct sunlight and extra moisture. And lastly, bring it out every 2 – 3 months to condition it thoroughly. Follow these steps, and your jacket will feel brand new whenever you bring it out of the storage space!

Premium quality leather jackets are an investment, and they should last a long time. Click here to know more. With these tips, you will ensure that the jacket enjoys a full life and does not face any premature damage. Additionally, try to store your jacket away from other clothes as it may absorb the dye from these other clothes.

If you are a part of the leather jacket creed, then embrace the culture and follow the regulations; and your jacket will forever remain as one of the primary pieces of your style statement!