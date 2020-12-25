Do Employers Discriminate Against Online Degrees? – 2021 Guide

The MBA, or Master’s in Business Administration, is the most sought after degree for individuals looking for a career as a business executive. Whether you are going into banking, finance, manufacturing or the service sector, having an MBA consultation can give you an edge as you move up the corporate ladder.

A few decades ago, the traditional path to take was to get your Bachelor’s degree in a particular business discipline and then go directly into an MBA program.

Today, however, MBA consultations, especially from Admissionado are more flexible and can adapt to your work schedule and lifestyle.

Online Degrees: What Are They?

Accredited online degrees are programs designed by online colleges and universities taking into account the needs of students who do not have time to attend classes on a regular basis.

The best part about acquiring accredited online degrees is that they satisfy the States guidelines and are as authentic as a brick-and-mortar earned a degree.

Online courses have made a significant impact on people who want to pursue their degree — whether picking up where they left off at the uni they last attended, or simply wanting to try anew.

To many people, a degree is a degree.

However, distant learning or getting an online course to earn a degree has, somehow, formed a visual that lacks what traditional degrees have to offer. And, because of this, there are employers that prefer a résumé that is clearly all about traditional schooling, even degrees. For them, this makes a candidate formidable for the job applied for.

Here are some employers’ thoughts on online degrees:

“Traditional programs have been around for hundreds of years, but online programs are relatively new [and] employers tend to be less familiar with them.” — Marc Scheer, a career counselor and educational consultant based in New York City.

Many employers in the last 10 years wouldn’t consider an applicant with an online degree even if they were qualified.

There was the notion that students who got their degree outside college or university did not have the full actual learning experience that has always been present in traditional schooling.

“I want someone who made the full commitment. These days, there are no excuses. Your job will pay for school; colleges have day-care facilities that are usually free, so actually going to the school gives a candidate the edge in my book.” — Brandon Mendelson, a former business owner.

The Online Advantage

With technology around, online learning companies have set up MOOC (massive open online course) and attracted hundreds and thousands of students to finish their degree or take one that suits them perfectly well in the comfort of their own homes.

Unlike traditional learning, students have the freedom to choose their schedule and commence lessons at any time, anywhere.

It’s this very reason that getting a degree online not only makes it easier for these individuals. They can study and work afterward, or vice-versa. It’s the versatility that draws them: to be able to take an exam or follow through worksheets at their own pace.

A Change In Perspective: What Employers Think About Online Degrees

Everybody is interested in how to get into top colleges, however, more and more people are getting their educational needs by opting for online courses which appears to be rather practical. The figure is steadily and strongly increasing as the widespread acceptance of the World Wide Web becomes more established.

This is very advantageous for any type of people especially those who could not attend a traditional brick-and-mortar college campus.

So, how do employers view these online degree earners today?

There is no doubt that the new educational approach would first face some stumbling blocks and deterrents. This is true at the conception of online learning.

Companies thought that online graduates are less effective than graduates of traditional campus-based learning since online learning is a new and unproven mode of education.

They thought that online learners are unreliable and do not have the necessary skills and abilities for their job.

But, all these are things of the past. An empirical data provided by Northeastern University showed that; In 2018, more than 60% of employers value years of experience more than qualifications, yet are more open and trustful for people who earned their degrees online as long as the online college they graduated from is accredited and has a very good track record.

Despite the empirical data, students may still be on guard whether today’s companies consider an online degree to be as eligible as its on-campus counterpart.

How Do HR Managers Really Feel?

The news is positive for online degree holders: