Erotic Stories About Doing It With Your Ta-Tas That Will Make You Wanna Try It

The trick is to squish

When you envision coitus between a man and a woman, you probably have pictures and videos in your head of the penetration of three orifices on the female body. That’s just so typical! Today, we’re not talking about penetration, but the act can be pleasurable to both people, especially the ladies who have extra sensitivity down there. Some women have reported being able to climax through their chest, actually. These stories about up-top pleasure may just entice you into trying it out.

Silly Boy

It makes me laugh hysterically. He seems to enjoy it a little bit (not his favorite thing, but sometimes we’ll do it if he’s having a hard time coming), but I have to literally bite my lip to keep from laughing. I get into it for his sake (he’s mildly obsessed with my tits), but it just feels so ridiculous. Like “That’s not the right place! What are you doing, silly penis?” (sexandtacos)

Deriving Pleasure

He likes it, therefore I like it. I’m a pleasure top, I get off on taking control and giving pleasure and I will go above and beyond to do whatever it is that makes my partner go wild. If that means pinning him down and rubbing my boobs on his c**k then awesome, just seeing him happy gets me going more then anything. (ahatmadeofshoes12)

Chestgasm

You wanna hear about an absolute blessing? One of the most sensitive spots on my body is the valley between my breasts. So I’m one of those rare people who can actually REALLY get going off of being boob f**ked.

Combine that with the fact that I do like my boobs treated at least a bit roughly, and that this is one of the times where guys aren’t afraid to squeeze and manhandle them like I want. So yes, yes I do. (seriously-you-guys)

Needing Meat

I always have trouble with this. He always slides out from my boobs or I get uncomfortable leaning forward while he is on his back. I’m a D-cup and I still feel like I need more meat to fully handle him. (throwaway101717)

A Visual Feast

Honestly I think it’s very simple and animal and elemental — guys love boobs and they love their d**ks. To see those two things physically coming together and resulting in orgasm is an exciting idea and visually, can be a festival for the eyes. (Woman A from Cosmopolitan)

Getting Off

It is by far my favorite “different” thing to do as part of keeping sex fresh. I love to have my hubby cum from this and let me rub it in on my boobs. It truly gets me off! (LydiasBits)

