Shady Waters Run Deep: People Who Catfish and Why?

These people reveal why they kept their real identity under wraps

Catfishing. Maybe you’ve been a victim of this cruel online game. Or maybe you’ve been the person hiding behind your computer screen and trapping an innocent and hopeless lover.

Whatever the case may be, pretending to be someone you aren’t in reality is actually one of the internet’s best and biggest scam. And while it’s not illegal to assume the identity of someone who isn’t your true persona, it’s certainly a crime of the heart. Hiding behind the internet and disguising their true intentions, catfishing has become a common practice and widely talked about issue in the social media community, even managing to be over popularized by MTV’s hit reality show Catfish.

But what makes people decide to deceive these unsuspecting hopeless romantics that they barely know? These bottom feeders decided to fess up and give the inside scoop on their catfishing experiences and just why they decided to play this underhanded game.

To find out the ugly truth

Way back in the days of AIM I catfishes a dude to see if he had fucked my gf. He had. (GuruBushHippie)

This poor guy mourned his imaginary friends!!

Yikes… okay. So. I was 12, my friend was 13. This was so long ago.. and so embarrassing. My friend and I were enthralled with the internet. I used to be on Gaia online a lot. I met this guy, we’ll call him J. He was much older than either of us, probably mid 20’s, but surprisingly wasn’t what you’d expect.. like some creepy dude talking to younger girls online. Nope. J was from Sweden, and he was pretty awesome to talk to. However, we lied about our age. We said we were around 18, something like that. It was really harmless, honestly. We chatted with him on MSN messenger and used pictures as our icons that definitely weren’t us, but we had no idea how wrong that was. We didn’t know what catfishing was, we were just trying to protect our identities and of course.. we just wanted to be cool and older.

So anyways, at this point we lived in the same city. I was in 6th grade and found out I was moving to another state very soon. We got scared that we wouldn’t be able to keep this up any more, we weren’t sure what would happen once I moved. Honestly, I don’t even remember what our exact reasons were, but we decided: we need to end this. So instead of coming clean like most people would do, what did we do? We created another fake account with some girl we named Rose and let him know that Rose was a friend of ours and we had perished in a plane crash. What were we thinking??? That was our best idea? But you know what the really sad part was? This guy actually bought it. He was incredibly distraught, he wanted to send flowers, he wanted to something for us. We talked to him a bit longer to console him and basically left it at that. I don’t even remember what else happened after that point. We got way too scared and just deleted everything. Then, I moved away and we both tried very hard not to think about it.

This was something that stuck with us for a long time and we felt really bad. Several years later, my friend actually reached out to him and we all reconnected. We explained the whole thing and he actually forgave us? I was amazed. Things were good for awhile, but we have lost touch. (theloveaffair)

To catch a cheating spouse

Catfished my husband on a dating site so I could be sure it was him. He told ‘me’ what a cunt I was and how much he wanted to be with ‘me’. Funny thing was there was another girl and she was ok with him having a wife but when she found out about ‘me’ she threw a fit. We divorced and he still can’t figure out how I know about all the things he told ‘me.’ (nikkide12)

Just when things got good, this catfish cut it off

When I was in my teens I found photos of a lingerie model and created an online profile on a chat site. A bunch of men tried to chat with me all the time given the racy photos, but there was one guy who was pretty laid back and really tried to get to know this imaginary person I had created. It got to the point where I would talk to him almost every night. I got to know a lot about him and after a few months of regular chatting he wanted to meet so I delete the profile so as not to string him along. (Fullerachi)

Tigers, Polar Bears and Catfish!

Me and my friend Hannah decided to catfish people on an anonymous online chat room when we were 11. Our name was “TigerBoobs” and we convinced a guy that we were this girl who lived in Alaska who’s family died and we got him to buy Tigerboobs plane tickets from Alaska to Kentucky (where he lived). As 11 year olds who didn’t even live in Alaska, we declined the offer. (JujuVree)

When things turn hurtful

It was the other way around. I was catfished. The guy kind of became my confidant for about a year. I suspected he wasn’t who he was because some of his stories and photos were a bit sketchy, but I never called him out on it because he made me believe that he was all I have. I was extremely lonely and naive during that year, and whenever he needed help with money I’d give it to him through his friend.

He became abusive towards me later on, would call me stupid or a tease whenever I’d say no when he wanted to have sex on phone or wanted me to sext him. I ended things after that and got a message from his account a few weeks ago telling me that whoever I talked to was an asshole and that he wasn’t real. Everything wasn’t real. I forgot about him completely but finally getting that confirmation kind of made whatever we had a bit better. (good1br0)

