Essential Tips for Candle Makers to Know Before Getting Started

Despite the introduction of attractive LED lighting systems, our fondness for candles doesn’t seem to fade away. There is something about candles that brings about warmth and a cosy feel to our homes. You can find candles of different colours, designs, and fragrances at the shops and boutiques, but they are expensive. The best way to own these enchanting candles is by making them yourself.

Just like any other art, you will get better at candle-making with time and practice. You can start with simple candles, and then think about trying complex designs after gaining confidence and hands-on experience.

Once you feel wonderful about your candle-making skills, you can try different variations to give them your personal touch. At some stage, you will be able to do just about any design that comes into your imagination. You will see that DIY projects work out much cheaper than buying finished products off the shelves.

Income-generating source

You could also take up candle-making as a source for generating income. Once you become an expert, you could display your creations on your website or eCommerce platforms. With proper online marketing strategies, you will be able to reach out to your prospective buyers. You could also partner with dropshipping companies to pack and ship your products. You could also keep them for sales at the local stores and boutiques near you.

Things that you need to know first



In this post, we shall provide you a guide to get started with the art of candle making. We can assure you that it will be a fulfilling experience that you will thoroughly enjoy. You will marvel at your creations once you get a hang of making new designs.

Before getting to know about things that you will need for making candles, you must choose a nice and silent place at your home, where you can peacefully work on your project. You can cover your workplace with thick paper of hardboards to stop the melting wax from falling on the floor.

Patience is the key for success

Candle-making is a delicate job, which is why you will need to be patient and calm. Some candles might take a few weeks for curing and give the best fragrance effects. You might have to spend a lot of time learning about the best choice of waxes for different types of projects.

Therefore you will need to exercise patience and be consistent with your efforts. Things will start becoming easier as you keep gaining knowledge and experience.

Candle Supplies that you will need to buy first

Wax

Candle making kits or containers

Candle dyes

Wicks

Additives and fragrances

Moulds

Tins

In addition to these supplies, you will also need a stove and a pot for the process.

There are many types of waxes available for making candles, and each one of them has its pros and cons. Some popular ones are soy wax, palm wax, paraffin wax, and bee wax. There also are some other blends of waxes that are suitable for creating the ambience for massages.

Soy wax



Soy wax is popular when compared to other types, but it will depend on the type of project that you have in mind. They are derived naturally and do not make black soot while burning and they also have a longer burning time.

Almost half of the candles available at the market are made with this wax, as they have become popular among candle-making enthusiasts and sellers. They have a soft texture, which makes them an ideal choice for making candles with containers. When it comes to dispersing the fragrance, they are fairy better than bee wax. However, paraffin wax is suited the best for making aromatic candles.

Bee wax

As the name suggests, these are produced by the bees. It is the wax that is left back after extracting the honey from the hives. It has a distinct golden tint which makes it look stunning. It has a pleasant smell and becomes hard after solidifying, which is why it is ideal for creating tall candles. You can add fragrances to this wax and use a mould for texturing and shaping them.

Paraffin wax

If you wish to experiment with perfumed candles, then paraffin wax should be your top choice. However, if you have issues like sensitive eyes or respiratory problems, you might want to stay away from this wax. It is known to create fumes that can irritate skin and eyes.

In addition to the above mention 3 popular types, there are many different types available. Palm wax and coconut oil wax are also popular, as they can be used for experimenting with different mixes to create interesting blends.

Candle Wick



You will need to choose the right kind of wicks for your project. Ideally, you would want to match the color of the candle. If it is too thin, it will not be able to sustain till the candle melts, and will go off. If it is too thick, it could create soot while burning. Therefore you will need to choose the right type of wicks according to the size of the candle, and also according to the wax and type of candle that you are creating.

Best way to avoid mistakes



You can buy candle-making kits to avoid the mistakes and mismatch of the materials. Make sure if you create candles the right way if you are planning to sell or gift them. The process as such is simple where you will need to melt the wax, pour it in the container with the wick, and allow the cooling and curing process. These candle-making kits come with step-by-step instructions to help you perfectly do the project.