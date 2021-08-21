Why Every Business Needs a Website That Converts

What does it take to be a good entrepreneur? What does it take to be a good business owner? Some would say that to be a good businessman, it is enough to offer consumers a product or service that will be of enviable quality and that will meet their needs.

However, in order to get a good place in the business world and maintain it, it is not necessary to offer only a good product or service to consumers. It takes a lot more than that for your business to succeed in the sea of ​​many such companies. Many company owners forget one key thing that can help them either become number one and find themselves at the top as the best or they can easily fall from the top to the bottom if they are not careful. It is the consumers who have influenced the expansion of the business the most. Consumers are the ones who create it, help it grow, and can be the cause of its downfall. A good business owner will be aware of this fact and will do whatever it takes to maintain good interaction with his customers, as the main goal is to meet their requirements and needs and get a satisfied customer.

There are many ways to communicate and interact with applicants for goods and services. But the best way to realize this action is exactly through the Internet, through a website that will help us quickly and easily achieve the necessary communication with our customers.

What every website needs to be successful is to convert. What does this mean?

This means that when a visitor to your site makes an interaction or action that came to him, such as buying a good or service, creating an account, sharing a page on a social network, leaving a review, subscribing to the website, and similar. This process is called website conversion.

In addition, we will provide you with a few tricks that will help you increase your conversion rate, ie the number of visitors to your site who will take some action on it.

Fewer clicks to the desired action

The key to creating a site that is easy to use lies in simplicity. What does this mean?

It has happened to me many times if I want to buy a product online but when I open the website to search for that product and place an order, it usually took me a long time to find what I was looking for.

It usually takes me twenty to thirty clicks on the page to find what I’m looking for. And the reason why this is happening is precisely the overcrowding of the home page with a lot of unnecessary information for consumers. The inability to navigate the website and find what I need will waste a lot of valuable time and will probably make me stop visiting it.

That is why it is important that when a visitor opens the website, it is clear and easy to use. To enable him to get the desired product, service, or information in a short time. This will lead to his desire to return to the homepage in the future.

Attractive web design

What attracts me to some websites, although I think I do not need to visit them so much, is the phenomenal design of the homepage itself. What would make me come back to the same site is exactly the well-designed background and the font that matches it. This offers ease of use and is easy on the eyes.

The speed with which the site is loaded is also very important. Clicking on the various options after the homepage must allow us to express forward to that option. If it takes more than 1 second to open the clicked content it will cause a lost interest for the consumer to further visit that site.

Easily visible CTA buttons

Many websites have proven to be successful by making the most important features that every visitor needs to be easily visible on the homepage. CTA or Calls to Action are buttons that allow the visitor to reach the desired goal for which he originally visited the site.

For example, I visit a website for clothes and the first thing I look for on the page is the button where it says “shop” which will lead me to the products and I will be able to order what I want. Or if I want to be informed about all the new products that the brand introduces in its offer, I will ask for the “subscription” button which will allow me to be up to date with all the news that is happening on the website.

Other such buttons that should be easily visible to visitors are buttons such as sign up, log in, get started, and the like.

Be available in mobile version

We do not always have access to a computer or laptop through which we can access a website. But that’s why we have a smartphone through which we can do this action. It is, therefore, necessary for the sites to have an identical and improved mobile version of the site that will allow visitors to use it easily and quickly.

The homepage should be adjusted to the screen size of the mobile phone, this will further provide better navigation on the page. The CTA buttons will be visible and there will be no need to zoom in to search for what we need.

