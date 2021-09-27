8 Top Reasons Why Every Girl Should Have A Vibrator – 2021 Guide

Sexual pleasure is an incredibly primal feeling. It releases an explosion of chemicals that leaves our neurons zinging and our minds on cloud nine. How we get that sexual pleasure is a deeply personal journey. However, one thing is for sure; vibrators can get us there fast and with mind-blowing results. So, if vibrators are not currently part of your sexual journey, hear us out. We don’t just have one incredibly persuasive reason as to why every girl should have a vibrator. We have eight, and they’re all, shall we say, explosively convincing.

1. Easier orgasms

OK, this is a BIG one. We hear from so many of our female customers that vibrators help them achieve orgasm more easily. The reasons why are as varied as the orgasms themselves. Maybe it’s to do with control – being able to manage and manipulate angles and speed. A vibration no doubt has a huge part to play in it as well – these sex toys can shake and tremble in a way no human penis is ever going to come near to being able to achieve. Selecting the perfect size and shape could also be a contributing factor. It’s not like you can zero in on precisely the right penis at the pub, is it? Well, maybe sometimes…

2. Be honest – once is never enough

Let’s be frank here, ladies. When it comes to bedroom antics, many of us are not instant one-hit success stories, right? On the contrary, we often take our time to get, well, worked up. And the more time we take, sometimes the more we want to make sure we’ve really -how should we put this – taken out the maximum withdrawals. Now, if we’re relying on a penis, then we have to accept that unless we’re entwined with a 20-something demigod, he’s not going to rise like a Phoenix once he’s shot his load. So chances are at this point, we’re probably coming as well, or right on the precipice, or left wanting, yes? Don’t worry; it’s a familiar story, and you’re not alone. With your trusty vibrator, however, now’s the time to swing into action and make sure you get your just desserts, too. Yum.

3. Sometimes twice isn’t enough

Um, do we need to elaborate?

4. Pleasure on demand

The great thing about vibrators is that they’re always primed to go. They don’t need foreplay in order to do their thing. They don’t have to be in the right mood. They don’t care if you’re in your pajamas as opposed to a little black dress and heels. They don’t need you to do any of the work. On the contrary, they’re our little (or, rather, big!) secret soldier, ready to spring into action and give us what we want, when we want and how we want. If only everything in life was this instant and easy…

5. Spice up your sex life

Vibrator can very quickly add some creativity and novelty to the bedroom. Think of them as a handy tool in your sexual liberation arsenal. If Mission Position has been your modus operandi for one encounter too long, then add a vibrator to the mix and see how very quickly things start to dice up… You and your partner might have been able to perform the same routine blindfolded time and time again, but the moment this little bunny comes into the picture, the map goes out the window! You’re now footloose and fancy freestyling, and your body is going to thank you for it.

6. Sometimes it’s fun being on your own

Sure, we are social beings, but now and again, even the most extroverted of us calls for a little me time, don’t we? Vibrators give us girls the chance to get that without having to compromise. On the contrary, we can be on our own and revel in total abandon. We don’t give a toss about how we look or what position works best for our good side. We’re just there in the raw moment, doing what we want and getting exactly what we want from it. And you know what they say if you want a job done properly….

7. Knowledge enhances pleasure

The more you understand something, the more deeply you can enjoy it. Think about a piece of artwork. If you take it at face value, it could be many things – meditative, entrancing, seductive, disturbing, violent. Take it further and learn about the artist behind it, about their life at the time they created that piece of art, about the era and country in which it was created. Suddenly, you begin to understand this piece in an entirely new and more nuanced light. You delve deeper, and you draw out more. You now have a 360-perspective that gives you so much more appreciation, interest, enjoyment.

Sexual pleasure is no different.

This is a chance for us girls to develop knowledge and, in turn, dial up the passion. Using a vibrator is an opportunity to explore and better understand ourselves. That level of sexual knowledge and confidence opens the floodgates to all kinds of stimulation and incredible, unbridled passion. Yes, yes, yes, please…!

8. Vibrators are safe

Provided you’re with someone you can trust; then a vibrator is a safe and incredibly fun sex toy. It’s not going to get you pregnant. In itself, it does not harbour an STD (although, just to be clear, unless thoroughly washed, it can pass on body fluids from someone who does carry an STD). It’s not going to get lost inside you. It’s just going to do what it does best and give you 100% pleasure, no strings attached (literally!).

Have you been thinking about trying a vibrator? We hope this has given you plenty of reasons to consider why doing so is definitely a step in the right direction. Whether you want to explore and enjoy with someone else, or you’re just looking for a sexy DIY alternative that will work hard to deliver the goods, every girl really should have a vibrator.

Don’t know where to start? Vibrating sex toys come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you’re looking for something small and discreet, or a high-tech remote-controlled vibrator for you and your partner to enjoy, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the wide range of vibrators available at Pleasure Chest.