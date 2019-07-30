Everyday, Household Uses For Sex Toys (NSFW)

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Some ingenious ideas from HomemadeSexToys.com about how to get the most out of your sex toys. You know, when you’re not using them for sex. For instance,did you know that butt plugs make wonderful doorstops? Well, now you do. Click through for a few ideas about how to use sex toys around the house.

Vibrator Hand Blender

The Rabbit makes a mean mango puree.

Fisting Candle Holders

The hole in the hand will fit your candlestick perfectly.

Fleshlight Beer Coozy

Male masturbators make great beer holders.

Butt plug Wine stopper

Keep your wine fresh for longer with a butt plug.

Nipple Clamp Eyeglass Holder

You’ll never lose your reading glasses again.

C**k Ring Napkin Holder

Short a napkin ring for your dinner party? No problem.

Dildo Coat Hooks

You don’t really need a coat rack when you have a double penetrator handy.