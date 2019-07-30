Everyday, Household Uses For Sex Toys (NSFW)

Tamara Vlahovicby:

July 30, 2019

Love & Sex

Some ingenious ideas from HomemadeSexToys.com about how to get the most out of your sex toys. You know, when you’re not using them for sex. For instance,did you know that butt plugs make wonderful doorstops? Well, now you do. Click through for a few ideas about how to use sex toys around the house.

Vibrator Hand Blender

Source: homemade-sex-toys.com

The Rabbit makes a mean mango puree.

Fisting Candle Holders

Source: thefrisky.com

The hole in the hand will fit your candlestick perfectly.

Fleshlight Beer Coozy

Source: homemade-sex-toys.com

Male masturbators make great beer holders.

Butt plug Wine stopper

Source: thefrisky.com

Keep your wine fresh for longer with a butt plug.

Nipple Clamp Eyeglass Holder

Source: homemade-sex-toys.com

You’ll never lose your reading glasses again.

C**k Ring Napkin Holder

Source: thefrisky

Short a napkin ring for your dinner party? No problem.

Dildo Coat Hooks

Source: homemade-sex-toys.com

You don’t really need a coat rack when you have a double penetrator handy.

Original by: Ami Angelowicz

Last modified: July 30, 2019

About the Author:

Tamara Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *