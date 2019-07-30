XXX Stars Give Tips on Taking It in the Rear

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This is the booty news you need to know

In their infinite quest for knowledge, Wood Rocket rounded up even more adult film stars to help explain to us noobs how to get it on up the rear without major consequences occurring other than having a great time. As you probably know from internet horror stories (and hopefully not experience), any number of bad things can happen when you’re going up Hershey Highway like unexpected mudslides, tearing, and just downright pain. But these ladies have all the experience they need to explain how to get it in there and love it every time.

Rule 1: Communication

As with anything that goes on between two consenting adults, the first thing that you need to do is “communicate with your partner,” according to Mick Blue. He continues, “You need to make sure that she’s comfortable.”

Talk to It

Kiki Daire gives her hole a little pep talk before things get too rough. She said, “Make sure that conversation has a lot of self love and ‘Okay, this is gonna be so good!’”

Train It

Before just ramming a full-sized thing in there, says Lily Lane, pre-stretch it. She says that she stretches her hole out a few days before those kinds of scenes. She said, “I get different sized training kits and put in the second biggest for two or three days and the biggest one the day before.”

Know the Difference

Mick Blue also had these sage words for us, “A butthole is not a vagina. There’s a reason why it looks different because it’s not the same.” That means don’t think that you can use as much force in the back hole as you do with the front hole.

Pleasure by Association

Charlotte Sartre had this to say for newbies to the art, “A good way to prepare is when you’re jerking off, put something in your butt to associate anal stimulation with pleasure.” May we recommend a finger or small butt plug?

Give it Time

Amarna Miller says, “Anal sex is something that you start enjoying after you’ve had it a couple of times I will say because it’s a very weird feeling that you haven’t felt before. So take your time, enjoy, explore yourself with a partner”

Don’t Force It

She continued with the qualifier, “Don’t force yourself to like everything from the very first moment because usually it’s not going to be like that.” She says that over time, your muscles will be used for the stretching and anal will become easier.

Go Slow

Aubrey Sinclair wants to remind you to take your time putting a dude’s member in there. She says with a smile on her face, “Warm it up, play with it, use butt plugs.”

Take Out the Bad Part

Cherie DeVille echo’s Aubrey’s sentiments, saying, “For my body, it’s like the first two minutes can be intense, but if I take a minute and warm up with the butt plug, there isn’t that moment of ‘This is uncomfortable.’”

Your Diet

Abella Danger is all about making sure your poop shoot is free and clear of the stuff before putting crap up there. She says, “Definitely have a very fiber-rich diet so it makes it really easy for you to clean out.

Keep It Clean

As with all of your body parts, you need to keep your booty clean, especially if you’re going to be playing around with it sexually. Jasmine Webb say’s bluntly, “Clean your a*s first.”

Lily Lane claims that she cleans hers out multiple times before intense anal sex.

The Enema

Jessie Lynne explains that using an enema can be good, but says you can’t eat after you do it because your colon would just fill back up with fecal matter. If you’re using an enema, please follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

Lube It

Lube is your best friend when it comes to anal sex, say all the ladies in porn. A rectum doesn’t self-lubricate like a vagina, and the inside of your body can tear easily if there’s too much friction.

Just Relax

They also all say that you have to be in a state of relaxation to do it right. If you’re nervous, your muscles will contract making the insertion painful if not impossible.

But you can hear what they had to say about it all next!

Porn Stars Speak

Original by Emily Hingle