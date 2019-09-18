Everything to Know About Microblading

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you ever thought about getting an eyebrow tattoo? Well, if so, then microblading is the solution for all of your brow problems. The newest trend of tattooing tiny brow hairs with a needle has taken the Instagram world by storm. Popular celebrities are taking this treatment more and more to make their brows more visible.

This article will help you understand everything there is to microblading, so stick around as it might help you in the future.

What is Microblading?

Microblading is a tattoo treatment that is not permanent, quite the opposite; it is a semi-permanent tattoo technique that creates the illusion of fuller brows. This treatment helps you create any look you want, whether that is a natural light finish or beautiful full brows. The process itself starts with a consultation between the client and the makeup artist regarding the shape of the brow in contrast with their faces. From there on, you can choose the color that matches most with your natural hair color and skin tone. Once the consultation talks end, the process can begin.

The tattooing process starts by cleaning and numbing the brow area, before tattooing the brows using a small tool that manually draws hair strokes. When everything is done, the specialist will then apply an ointment that will help with the healing process.

The entire process takes no more than 40 minutes of your day, and in return, you get the desired brows you’ve always wanted. A regular follow up appointment is advised after six weeks to make sure that everything is alright and you’re happy with the treatment.

Post Care

According to Shaped Brow, the most important product you could use for post-care microblading is sunscreen. As with tattooing, sunscreen helps you with the longevity of your brows and it helps prevent fading caused by sun exposure.

Experts also advise that you do not use any Retin-A or retinol products at least one week before you get your treatment and at least 30 days after, because the substances found in these products have been found to cause your pigment to fade prematurely. Also, you should avoid wetting your eyebrows and avoid using any makeup for about a week once you get them done, in order to solidify the healing process. As soon as your skin is fully healed, you can go back to your usual routine of applying makeup.

Side Effects

There shouldn’t be any side effects if you go to a trusted and experienced professional artist that performs this treatment. But, anything could be possible and one of the most common side effects is infection to the brow area. This can occur if you do not follow proper aftercare procedures.

Beware when choosing the microblading artist, as most only take two-day courses and get certified. This is very concerning as choosing the wrong one causes a lot of problems to your brows. Always make sure to visit conventions and conferences to ensure that the desired artist has the right tools, knowledge, and skills to perform this technique.

Looking at Google reviews is also a good strategy for choosing the right artist, and always make sure to look at before and after images to give you a better understanding of the artist in question.