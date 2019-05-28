Everything You Need to Know about Skin Needling

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Every direction we look there seems to be a bevy of beauties with skin that is unbelievably flawless. It can make us take a harder look at our own skin, especially if we are starting to see the inevitable signs of aging creeping up on us.

What doesn’t help this is that as we age, our bodies naturally decrease the production of the elastin and collagen that is responsible for keeping us looking youthful and fresh-faced. Age, environmental factors and sun exposure can all lead to us simply not looking as fresh-faced as we’d like to.

Skin needling can help to turn back the signs of ageing, while treating a number of skin conditions.

What is skin needling?

It is performed in a few different ways. Dermal rolling, which uses a device called a derma roller. This roller device has very small needles that are rolled over the skin’s surface. Through this action, tiny puncture channels are created on the skin. This will then, in turn, encourage a natural collagen renewal and regeneration in it.

The wound healing response is what will help to stimulate the formation of new collagen and elastin in the skin.

Another method uses a small handheld device that can target the areas of concern. This device uses microneedles to create those superficial needle holes that will stimulate the body’s repair and restore response.

So which one is right for you? According to experts at Face and Body Adelaide, it’ll all depend on the extent of the treatment that you need. A consultation can help you to determine the right treatment option for your cosmetic needs.

What can it treat?

This procedure stimulates the body’s natural ability to heal and repair itself. Any area of the body where there are cosmetic concerns can be treated. These could include seeing a reduction in the visibility of stretch marks, acne scarring and other scars on the face or body. Fine lines around the eyes and mouth can be treated, to see plump healthier results. Enlarged pores and other minor cosmetic concerns can be addressed with skin needling.

Does it hurt?

There is no pain expected with this cosmetic treatment. Prior to the procedure a topical anesthetic cream will be applied to the target area in order to ease any potential discomfort that you may feel.

Discomfort is all that is typically experienced with this cosmetic procedure. Individual tolerance levels can vary, so be sure to tell your provider if you feel uncomfortable during the procedure.

Are there any side effects to skin needling?

Immediately following the procedure, most patients experience a bit of pinpoint bleeding, mild swelling and redness and potentially some discomfort. These side effects pass within a few days of treatment.

Complications of this treatment are very rare. The needle holes are superficial and close rapidly, typically within 15 minutes of the treatment. This means that skin infections are very unlikely. Some inflammation in the treated area may linger for a few weeks as the skin heals itself.

Results will be seen within a few weeks, and further positive changes will be evident for several months following the treatment.