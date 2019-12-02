Everything You Ought to Know About Oral Contraceptive Pills

Birth control pills are known to prevent pregnancy. It’s one of the most commonly used contraceptives among many people. However, did you know that oral contraceptive pills have other essential uses? Are you curious about these uses?

Below are some of the fantastic reasons to take birth control pills and everything else about oral contraceptives

Control heavy bleeding

Some individuals undergo polycystic ovary syndrome. As a result, they tend to have excessive bleeding during the menstrual cycle. With the help of oral contraceptive pills, one can regulate the amount of bleeding. The birth control pill also assists in maintaining testosterone levels.

Lowers risk of endometrial cancer

Oral contraceptive pills are used to keep the uterine lining flat. Thus, the more an individual takes these birth control pills, the lower the risk of getting endometrial cancer. One could benefit from this for nearly a decade.

The oral contraceptive pill is used to reduce ovarian cancer as well as colon cancer.

Suppress ovarian cysts

There are times when ovulation can cause ovarian cyst. However, when one is taking oral contraceptives, it can control endometriosis pain. It’s by regulating the estrogen, which surges in the mid-cycle.

Assist in dealing with menopause symptoms

Menopause is a rite of passage that affects women in their late forties and early fifties. One may experience symptoms such as hot flashes as well as night sweats, among others. These symptoms are challenging to live with at times.

However, one can continue taking oral contraceptive pills. It’s because they have hormones that can assist in alleviating their symptoms.

Treat acne

One can take up birth control pills to clear up their skin. The male hormones which get produced by all women in small quantities can trigger the occurrence of acne. However, when one takes the oral contraceptives, they can slow down the hormone’s release.

Ectopic pregnancy

The oral contraceptive pills lower the risks of getting ectopic pregnancy. It’s usually a pregnancy that occurs when the fertilized egg attaches elsewhere other than the uterine wall.

Iron deficiency anemia

The birth control pill is beneficial, especially when one suffers from anemia. It helps one improve anemia when it is experiencing massive menstrual flows.

Mittelschmerz

The birth control pills block the hormone surge, which occurs midway via the menstrual cycle. It’s efficient in alleviating mid-cycle or ovulation pain.

Pills are convenient

Taking daily birth control pills is easy and challenging at the same time. However, you can carry them around and have a timer ap to remind you when to take them.

You ought to take the pills every day at almost similar times. Get a prescription from a doctor to know which contraceptive pill works for you.

Can one get pregnant after stopping to take the pill?

You can click here to get the best tips to follow when you are not ready to start a family. One of the essential things on the oral contraceptive pills is that you might become pregnant immediately you stop using it.

It might take months before you see your periods or return to your previous cycle — however, its nothing to worry about now. If you are going off the oral contraceptive pills and aren’t ready to conceive, you can choose another contraceptive method.

Are oral contraceptives reversible?

Many women have ovulation as well as a menstrual cycle within the first four to six weeks after stopping to take the oral pills. Don’t panic when you miss your menstrual cycle? You can also go a step further to consult a health care provider for further analysis.

Can one gain weight because of taking birth control pills?

Most users fear taking oral contraceptive pills as they fear to add excess weight.

However, oral contraceptives have gone through various changes. The 1st birth control pills had a very high hormone dosage, which was twice the amount in new medicines. As a result, they caused a metabolic disturbance and, thus, weight gain. Nonetheless, that has all changed.

Gaining weight doesn’t have a direct link to modern oral contraceptives. Adding bodyweight is often as a result of lifestyle choices as well as age.

Here’s what you ought to do is you miss an oral contraceptive?

There’re times when one can accidentally forget to take their pill. Don’t fret! You can choose one as soon as you remember. Then take the next one according to schedule. That might be two pills in a single day instead of one after that you can take them continuously with your regular schedule. You must maintain a daily timetable so that your body gets accustomed.

One missed oral contraceptive isn’t a big problem. Its because the drug concentration within one’s body will not become altered. There are negligible chances of getting pregnant. However, you can’t be too careful. You need to add contraceptives with the next seven days to be safe.

How to start taking birth control pills?

Are you searching for the ideal contraceptive method? You need to consult your gynecologist first. You must avoid choosing your won oral contraceptive only because your friends are taking it. It’s a common misconception that might cost you in the long-haul.

Consulting a doctor is the ideal way to go. Get the best oral contraceptive basing on your age as well as medical history. One will be able to get the perfect hormone combination as well as dosage.

Oral contraceptive mediation for an 18-year-old is quite different from a 30-year-old and so forth. Various hormone dosages will aid one in combating acne, painful menstrual cycles, among others.

There’s no perfect pill that fits all as various women have different body reactions. You need to consult a gynecologist to find the optimal oral contraceptive.

Birth control pills are safe to use. However, when you decide to know about the side effects, click here. You ought to weigh the benefits vs. the risks. You can also take oral contraceptive pills with low estrogen dosage to alleviate any side effects that come with combine contraceptive pills.