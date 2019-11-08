Explore Wonderful Romania – Road Trip Tips

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Romania is truly a wonderful country, but if you’re going there for the first time, the chances are that you won’t know what to expect or which place to visit for the best possible experience. Luckily, we’re here to help you with this, so if you are planning to visit Romania soon, or you’re already there, feel free to read until the end. Let’s take a look.

Some fun facts about the country

Romania is ranked as the 9th country in Europe when it comes to size, and it is known to have unique geography with some amazing and untouched nature. When it comes to the number of people living there, it has almost twenty million citizens, and most of them are Romanians, but other nationalities can be seen as well. Currently, in Europe, Romania takes sixth place by population.

What can I see in Romania?

When you ask some of the younger locals how they can describe their country, they’ll tell you that their historical objects remind you a lot of Game of Thrones, except there are no dragons and any fictional characters. If you are a fan of beautiful architecture and you want to see some mind-blowing buildings and castles, this is the right choice for you.

Something for everyone

According to tourinromania.com, Romania offers something for every kind of person. If you like to relax and enjoy the untouched nature, this country offers a lot of green places where you can sit under the sun and just forget about your problems. If you are really into architecture and you just want to walk the cities the entire day, that’s completely possible as well. The summers in this country are pretty hot, sometimes reaching forty degrees Celsius, but the winters are also known to be pretty cold. If you want to experience Romania by walking through the cities, try to go in the summer or at least spring.

The famous Dracula Castle (Bran Castle)

If you’ve ever heard about Romania, there’s not a chance that you haven’t heard about Dracula and the castle. This place is rated as the number one tourist attraction in the entire country, and if you want to experience something amazing and spooky at the same time, you should visit this place. It will be worth your time. There are many tours for this place, and all of them are with an experienced tourist guide, so if you are visiting Romania, try to book a tour for Bran Castle.

Amazing internet quality

If you are visiting this country, we would like you to enjoy nature and the cities as much as you can. Still, if you simply can’t live without the internet, it is worthy of mentioning that Romania has one of the best internet connections in the entire world. Wi-Fi cards are very affordable, and almost every coffee place or a bar has a very stable connection. If your business relies on this, you will not have any troubles, Romania has you covered. It is also worthy of mentioning that there are no longer roaming charges, so the worries for a large bill are completely gone. Enjoy Romania!