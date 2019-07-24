Why More Men are turning to Hair Transplantation?

Every person loses about 50 – 100 hair strands each day. Because of being part of the natural hair growth cycle, you need not concern over the shedding of a few follicles. But if the falling hair exceeds the average count, then there is certainly something to worry about.
Among the huge number of hair loss causes, ranging from malnutrition to excessive use of chemically treated products, the hereditary trait is the most common cause of hair loss in men. This type of hair loss is also known as androgenic alopecia and male pattern baldness.
Hair Transplant – The Permanent & Effective Hair Loss Treatment
Hair transplant is an invasive procedure wherein the hair follicles are shifted from the baldness resistant areas to the balding regions. The hair transplant procedure is performed under local anesthesia and the patients can leave the clinic immediately after the surgery. The donor area is covered with antibiotic ointment and dressing after taking the grafts; this dressing is removed the following morning.
The hair transplant methods have immensely developed now and with the latest advancements, these procedures have become almost painless and scar-less. Typically, between 2,500 and 5,000 hair grafts can be harvested and implanted in one session. However, your new hair will gradually become denser over time.
In order to accomplish the procedure successfully, the skills and expertise of the hair transplant surgeon and the team are of utmost importance. This is because they need to ensure the right angles, orientation, and distribution of the extracted hair follicles to achieve natural-looking and long-lasting hair growth results.
The Methods of Hair Transplant
Hair transplantation is the latest craze, not only for those who have lost their hair due to certain reasons but even for them who want to alter their hairlines or attain an attractive and more confident look. However, before undergoing the actual procedure, consultation with a hair transplant surgeon is a must said – First Choice Hair Transplant & Cosmetics.
There are two most commonly used procedures to solve hair loss:
FUE Hair Transplant
In FUE, the grafts are extracted directly from the scalp using a specialized punching tool. It does not result in intense scarring as individual hair follicles are removed. The patients also recover faster after undergoing FUE hair restoration. No stitching and minimal scarring are the major reasons why most of the celebrities you see with hair transplants have opted for the FUE method.
FUT Hair Transplant
In FUT, the grafts are taken by removing a small strip of skin and hair. By using a microscopic technique, the hair transplant doctor and the trained team of technicians will isolate, prepare and ensure that the follicular grafts remain in good condition for implantation. In the FUT method, the aftercare is a little more difficult process to deal with, as it involves stitching and linear scarring.
Both the methods offer equivalent results; FUE is more popular because, unlike FUT, it leaves no linear scarring and thus, requires less healing/recovery time. However, if you like to wear your hair long, then the scarring will not be visible on your donor area because it will get covered or hidden by the existing long hair strands.
Why more men are considering hair transplants?
The steady increase in the number of men booking consultations for hair transplant procedures is due to the sophisticated nature of the treatment and the results that are completely natural.
Here are several reasons why a large number of men is opting for hair transplant surgery:
Reliable & Modern Techniques
The modern hair restoration techniques are permanent, and they pick up follicular clusters of hair. You might not know that the hair transplant works more successfully than over-the-counter hair restoration products and medications.
Minimally Invasive Procedures
One reason for opting the hair transplant by men is also the development of minimally invasive tools and techniques, which allow the patients to get this treatment done without major pain and scarring. FUT is the traditional method, but due to the existence of the FUE technique, people do not even hesitate to travel to different locations for getting their hair transplant done.
Natural & Permanent Hair Growth
Because of the implantation of hair roots in the balding area, the follicular units tend to grow naturally and permanently. That means your new hair growth will stay with you for a lifetime. Also, after getting the full transplanted hair growth, you can treat your new and existing hair in the same, natural way.
Customized Treatment
The hair transplant candidates can see the design of their new hairline before the surgical procedure and they can discuss with the doctor if they have some particular requirements about their hairline. The full results are achieved after approximately a year; so have the patience to see your new version!
Cost-Effective Solution
Because of the drop in the prices of hair transplant, it has become more trending solution among the males; especially in the countries like India, where the cost is very reasonable and lesser than the other parts of the world.
Hair transplant is a cost-effective method because it provides the complete return value to the patients. They will get completely natural hair growth and also an improved change in their personalities after getting the hair transplant results.
Enhanced Appearance & Self-Confidence
It is normal for some of the new hair to fall off a few weeks after the surgery before growing back strong, healthy and permanently. Hair growth comes progressively, with a good indication of the final look being seen after 7 – 8 months. The change in appearance will make them look and feel more confident than ever before. This boost to the self-esteem of the patients has been immeasurable!