Factors You Need To Consider When Making Animated Explainer Videos – 2021 Guide

Technological advancements are making it possible for many entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Having an appropriate digital strategy can help you market your business, increase sales and customer engagement. One efficient marketing approach is creating animated explainer videos that highlight significant parts of your business. Consumers want to know why they should purchase your product through such videos. Thus, you can make creative explainer videos with clear descriptions of your services or products in a few seconds or minutes. Whether you want to use 2D animation or an advanced option, you can hire an expert to help you create exceptional videos.

Before you start creating an animated video, there are several factors you must consider to ensure quality production for your consumers. Here are top factors to consider when making an animated video:

1. Have a Clear Goal

It is imperative to have a clear objective of why you need an animated video. You must be familiar with explainer videos are and what they entail. As a business owner, you should have an idea of what you want the video to describe. It could be explaining your company’s products or how to use access a particular service. Therefore, you can engage a professional animator and present your objectives and what you aim to achieve with the explainer video. You will help the animators when they are designing storyboards or written scripts that describe your business. Moreover, the animators must also comprehend the client’s goals to simplify the creation.

2. Understand the Script

One essential factor before making an explainer video is to understand the script. Having a script allows you to direct the video since it shows the main action. Without a script, animators can’t make a video. Usually, scripts are written documents showing the content of the explainer video. It has details of what the voice-over artist will say about the product. Animators are creative professionals who bring words to life. Thus, make sure your script is flawless with proper grammar and the right choice of words. If the animators understand your scrip clearly, be sure of getting a captivating explainer video.

3. Storyboards

Once you approve the final script, the animator proceeds to design the storyboards. These are significant design tools that show the layout of the script in detail. The storyboard can be complicated or straightforward, depending on what you want to achieve. If your animator understands the entire script perfectly, storyboarding should not be an issue. The animations will flow naturally.

4. Relatable Voice-over

Voice-overs are the vices behind the animations that consumers hear when viewing the videos. The voice-over artists play significant roles in making explainer videos more authentic. The voices should match the video sequences concurrently. That is why you need a skilled animator who can create exceptional animations with perfect voice-overs. In addition, the voice-over must be relatable to the intended audience. Thus, voice-overs are essential in designing impactful animations.

5. Creative Illustrations

Another pertinent consideration is the design aspect that goes into creating the explainer videos. You need to incorporate the brand colours, style, and product images. Ensure you select high-resolution images or icons to avoid compromising on quality. Since animators are also graphic designers, they have the required design skills to execute the illustration section flawlessly. Therefore, the animator you hire for your project must choose an appropriate illustration style for the explainer videos. For instance, how they will transition from one board to the next. Moreover, the design elements must align in a balanced creation.

6. The Animation

Most animators enjoy the animating process since it entails bringing life to the illustrations. When everything is set up, from the script, storyboard and the illustrations, it is time to create the animation video.

While piecing the story together may seem like a simple exercise, you must consider the animation time and voice-over synchrony. The animator must know the proper timing of each illustration and the speed of entering the screen.

The experts should also consider the organization of design elements on the screen to maintain proper balance. In addition, the element hierarchy is also an essential aspect during the animating process.

7. Timing

Effective explainer videos should be clear and short to avoid boring the consumers. As an entrepreneur, you should only highlight significant aspects of your business. Select the best products or services you want to feature in your explainer video. Long videos make the audience uninterested before they get the man message. Thus, you need to create catchy videos that do not go beyond 2 minutes.

However, the timing of the animated video depends on the explanations and the intended message you need to pass across. You may find animated videos with detailed company information taking more than 2 minutes.

8. Entertaining Sound Effects

Finally, incorporating sound effects will bring your entire video to life. Sound effects are essential in enriching the video’s visual content and attracting the consumer to enjoy the animation. You don’t have to use dramatic sound effects, be subtle and align with the message you are passing across. Using overpowering effects will annoy the consumer before they finish the viewing the video. Thus strive to use clear sound effects that will enhance the explainer video positively.

You can check out this simple yet effective explainer video that takes into account all the above considerations:

9. Share The Video

After incorporating all the aspects, you can share it with your target audience, and you are through with the animation video. Post the explainer on your business social media pages, website, blog, or other landing pages. Boosting your animated video will translate to high conversion rates, and people will start to notice your business.

Creating explainer videos for your business is quite an interesting process that doubles up as a marketing strategy. The trick is to organize important files during the design phase by proper naming. If you don’t have the required skills, you should hire professional animators and work with the entire team closely.

The animating process requires proper organization, adequate time, and focus on achieving the desired results. Thus, work efficiently and create perfect explainer videos for your brand.