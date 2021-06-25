7 Fantastic Home Renovations That Add Value

When you think about remodeling your home, you want to make additions that your family will enjoy, but adding value is also vital. One way you can make your home more enjoyable and valuable is to make additions to the backyard. While we spend most of our time inside the house, there are many wonderful home additions possible with the space behind the home.

Home remodeling experts point out that adding usable space to your backyard can increase the money you get from remodeling inside your house. And if you forget to add value to the backyard, it can cost you when you sell. Below are some of the best bang-for-your-buck home additions, including some for the backyard, as well as other parts of the home. And if you decide to add a cozy backyard patio, you can learn more about high-quality glass patio doors at this link.

1. Outdoor Patio

One of the most popular and usable additions to a backyard is an outdoor patio. This can be a terrific place for you and your loved ones to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Plus, if you entertain guests often, it can be the perfect backdrop for an evening party. A backyard patio is an extension of your home. Therefore, it will seem more attractive and larger to others, particularly potential buyers, when you decide to put it on the market. Another benefit of an outdoor patio: It won’t break the bank!

2. Deck Addition

Similar to a patio, putting a deck on the back of your home increases the usable space and adds significant value. In recent years, outdoor additions have become more desirable as more of us stay home instead of going on vacation. You can recoup around 75% of what you spend on a deck addition. Of course, how much it costs depends on the size, material, stairs, and more. Most people spend between $2,000 and $10,000. And if you’re handy, you can save the labor costs by doing some of the job with your own hands.

3. Kitchen Island

Besides the bedroom, most people spend more time in the kitchen than anywhere in the home. And when you want to sell your home, potential buyers usually make a beeline for the kitchen to see how attractive and usable it is. That’s why adding a kitchen island makes so much sense. A kitchen island offers more counter space for cooking, storage, and even places for your family and friends to sit.

A kitchen island also can be used as a minibar, as there is usually plenty of space below to store your alcoholic beverages, sodas, water, etc. Home remodelers point out that you shouldn’t forget to add enough electrical outlets to your island to make it as functional as possible. Once you add a kitchen island, you’ll be pleased with the new focal point in the room, as well as the extra food prep and seating it offers.

4. Paint

Ok, this isn’t a unique home remodeling idea. But you might be surprised how much a fresh coat of paint can transform many rooms in the home. And, slapping fresh paint on the walls can help your home to sell faster. As you consider which color paint to use, many interior designers point out that using ‘in’ colors can be a mistake because they can become ‘out’ in only a few years. If you want to repaint and not worry about it for years, try neutral colors, such as white, gray, beige, charcoal, and light blue.

5. Repurpose A Room

It’s always beneficial to add more usable square footage to your property. Just keep in mind that it’s essential to keep a sharp eye on the costs if you repurpose a room. If you aren’t convinced, turn the TV on to a remodeling show and watch how a $10,000 room remodel can become $30,000 or more.

Depending on what you spend, you may recoup 50% to 75% of what you put into a room renovation. Some of the most common room renovations are to revamp the attic into a living room or game room or to finish the basement. It’s pretty popular to remodel the basement into an in-law suite, as more Americans care for their older relatives in their homes.

6. Resurface The Floors

Some homeowners spend oodles of money on renovations and neglect the flooring. You can provide an entirely new look and feel to a room by changing the flooring. Whether your home has wooden floors, carpet, or tile, it’s always a good investment to put some money into the flooring of a kitchen, family room, or living room.

Many people have been pulling out their wall-to-wall carpeting and installing tile that looks just like wood; it’s durable, and it’s hard to tell the difference from the real thing. However, while wall-to-wall carpeting has fallen into disfavor in recent years, there are some signs that it’s making a comeback.

Potential buyers also check out the bathrooms in homes they’re considering, and nothing will turn them off more than one that is old and outdated. Fortunately, there are many impressive bathroom improvements you can make without emptying your checking account!

You can do wonders by simply installing new light fixtures, adding a modern sink, repainting the cabinets, or simply upgrading the toilet. Who among us doesn’t appreciate a sleek, modern toilet?

Renovations That Don’t Pay Off

Now you know some of the best home renovations that benefit both your family and home value. Now let’s quickly mention some of the home upgrades that don’t pay off. If you want to do one of these projects for your own enjoyment, by all means! Just don’t expect them to pay off when you sell the home:

Swimming pool: Consistently one of the worst additions to a home, unless you live in a hot climate such as Arizona, Texas, or Florida. Many people don’t want the hassle of pool maintenance, and it’s a liability risk.

Sunroom: It SOUNDS like a marvelous idea, but this addition returns a meager 48% of what you spend. However, if your home is in Florida, where you can use the sunroom for all months, it might make sense.

Garage: It can cost up to $40,000 to add one space to your garage, so it’s not worth it to most people.

Please keep these ideas in mind as you contemplate your home renovations, so you know how to spend your money wisely.