How to Make Your Travel Video/Vlog with Wondershare Filmora – 2021 Guide

If you travel a lot, you want to collect all those memories in one place and share them with the audience, so they can find a nice place for their next trip or vacation. A good travel blog always brings a nice combination of articles, photos, and videos, together with strict recommendations, or advising the people where not to go. But, the video formats today are widely accepted, because we have YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, but also Twitter and Facebook. The best choice is to focus on the primary platform you prefer and use the others to attract more followers. For example, you can use Instagram as your primary platform, or you can open a blog and share your videos there, by embedding the link.

But, no matter what you choose, you will have to find an exceptional editing software like Wondershare Filmora, so you can trim the raw files, combine them, overlay with music and subtitles, then export the project and upload it to your preferred network.

The good thing about Wondershare Filmora is that it’s intuitive and easy to use, no matter if you work on Windows or macOS. Also, even the inexperienced editors can easily use the Filmora editing tools, to give a magical touch to the final product, and then choose the format, and transfer their exceptional travel video to their phone or save it on a cloud, so they can use it later.

Pro-tip for the vloggers:

Create a bunch of videos. It’s always better to shot shorter scenes and then use the editing software to put them together, instead of recording a long video and then cutting out the parts you don’t need. It’s also easier to edit it if you put smaller pieces together, and merge them, instead of cutting them off the longer file, while you try to keep the important inserts “healthy”.

How to take the videos?

You can have a plan, or you can be spontaneous, and improvise with the shots. You can talk, or you can be silent if you are planning to do a voiceover. But, the sounds of nature are magnificent, and probably you will want to share them with the audience. While you record, try to be as steady as possible and avoid zooming in and out, to maintain good quality. Just let your imagination do its job.

Now, the interesting part

Move the videos to your computer, and watch them, so you can know which parts can be used, and which ones can go. As you do that, create a scenario, and plan the transitions, voiceover, the sounds you will use, and the text descriptions over particular scenes.

Try to make it visually attractive. Use music samples that remind you of the trip. Match them nicely. If you visited Greece, use Greek music. If you were on a trip through Latin America, there is nothing better than Latino for that. Once you have all the pieces together, you can work on the transition between the inserts, the angles, compositions, or you can even combine them with the photos, to create a unique video, that will be attractive for your audience, and they will enjoy watching it.

Pro-tip for the vloggers:

Zooming in the details can ruin the quality of the video files. No matter how powerful equipment you are using, it’s always better to come closer to the object you want to focus on, instead of zooming in. If you are a professional videographer, you probably have advanced equipment. But, for those who are running a vlog and use their phones and amateur cameras, zooming may not be a good idea.

Useful things to know

It’s not enough just to have good editing software, as Filmora is, because you also have to pay attention to the shooting quality. When you have good shots, you will be able to create exceptional compositions for your travel video blog.

You can try to find your cinematic style, and keep them short, with a message and purpose. The viewers should enjoy it, but also wait for more. Try to be as authentic, inspirational, and encouraging as you can. Use the lightweight camera, so you can bring it from one place to another.

Also, using simple and intuitive software to edit the files is more than recommended, because it saves a lot of time and energy, and it’s easy to export the files in a preferred format, and then use them as you want.

As a travel blogger, you will have to watch other videos, literally tons of them, until you embrace your style, and get inspired. It’s always a good idea to learn from those who are better than you. Surely, you shouldn’t copy them, but taking a few ideas from a few vloggers can lead to creating a unique style. Keep in mind that the first project may not be that good, but as you create more videos, you will get more used to the tools and possibilities, and embrace your unique approach, and of course, coming up with your own style.

One of the best things you can do is to come up with a story you want to share with the rest of the people. Trips and vacations are always planned, but the things that happen there are spontaneous and unpredictable. Get inspired by everything around you, and you will have a chance to create the best video ever. Take a shot of the beautiful landmarks, beaches, food, yourself, the hotel, the road… You will end up using less than half of them in your final cut, but you will have a lot of material to work with.

Conclusion

Editing your videos is the final step before you publish them. Today, we have plenty of tools available, and everyone can do it by themselves. Sometimes, they can even generate a random video, as TikTok is doing, and get an exceptional result. But, being a travel vlogger is not an easy job. It’s not just the traveling, you have to work also on your videos, so they can stand out and be recognizable – which is the best way to increase your popularity among them all.