Fashion Clothing Trends for 2020

Many people view fashion as an art form that allows one to express themselves through the items of clothing they wear. More often than not, the clothes that we wear make us feel confident and powerful, and they allow us to look our best. What we choose to wear can tell a lot about our personality and how we view ourselves, and it can be a great topic to talk to other people about.

Trends in fashion tend to change quickly and keeping up with them might be difficult. However, how you feel wearing certain garments is the most important thing, so if you do follow trends, do not hesitate to add your personal touch to any outfit.

Fashion changes as society and politics do, so let’s take a look and some exciting clothing trends that will probably be popular in the future.

1. Seventies Style

The ‘70s were defined by wanderlust and the bohemian style which was often associated with hippie fashion. Warm, earthy colors, long and belted maxi dresses, bell bottoms, vests, turtlenecks, long jackets, and neckerchiefs are all making a comeback. You can visit www.donnas-fashions.com if you want to learn more about this style.

2. Slouchy Suits

Professional attire is usually tight and rigid but is now shifting to more minimalist, non-gendered wear. Fitted blazers with matching tailored skinny or flared trousers will be replaced with oversized, loose, and comfortable suits. Sneakers, boots, and sandals can be paired with these types of clothing, with the color palette sticking to darker tones for fall and winter, or pastel hues for warmer weather.

3. Leather Dresses and Suits

Long black and red leather or short off-shoulder black dresses, leather skirt suits, and pantsuits are all perfect for someone who is looking to make a fashion statement. So you might consider investing in an item of clothing made from this material come next year.

4. Maxi Skirts

If you are looking to add a romantic twist to your business attire, or a casual touch to evening wear, long skirts will be the way to go. Whether you choose to wear a billowy or figure-hugging maxi skirt, with bold designs or simple color tones, there is no right or wrong when it comes to this future trend.

5. Military Inspired Clothing

Bomber jackets with matching skirts or trousers, jumpsuits inspired by military pilot uniforms, all in the tones of olive green and navy blue might be a great choice for somebody who prefers a more edgier look.

6. Bold Shoulders

Unlike in the ‘80s, the new trend is more subdued and subtle, giving us a more edgy and structured take on big shoulders. Gender-bending, masculine broad-shouldered jackets or coats, box-shoulder dresses, and tops are all something to look forward to.

7. Column Dresses

Despite their simple silhouette, column dresses are elegant and due wonders to elongate the body. Slinky, yet sophisticated dresses that drape over one’s body, in tones of black, white, and silver is something to get excited about.

Since fashion is ever-changing and extremely fast-paced, some might find it difficult to keep up with it. Just always keep in mind that no matter what becomes popular in the future, dressing up should be a fun, empowering experience, a chance to unleash your creativity, and show others who you are.