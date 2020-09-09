Favorite Online Casinos for 2020

When playing online casinos for real money there are some things like the reputation and safety of the website to consider. Online casinos are not much different from land-based ones when it comes to spending money, real money. A little precaution is highly advisable while playing online. There are some instances that separate legit casinos from the fraudulent ones, and you should keep your eyes open for signs that can clearly point to problematic web-based casinos. Here are just some of the things you should watch out along with the recommendations of the safest and honest online gambling pages.

Online Vs. Traditional Casinos

Why play online casino in the first place? Reasons are many with the main one being the comfort of your own home. If you reside in Las Vegas, this is not a problem for you, but for the folks living in the remote areas, or if casinos are banned in their counties, playing online makes a logical choice. It makes the only choice. Besides, even for the people living in urban areas, the convenience of playing from your sofa in your pajamas is far too attractive to pass. Any time of day and night, online casinos are available for you to try your luck. It just can’t be beaten. Still, there are some who claim that the sounds of casinos are something unique that keeps your blood boiling and spikes your adrenaline; hearing coins hit the tray, the cards being dealt and people clamoring around you is something online playing cannot compete with. Both sides have made their case, and they are both true in their own right.

Licenses

Every casino that means something in the online gambling holds some kind of license, either governmental or independent ones. In any case, you should stick to those who are transparent about their permits, and publicly expose all their rules, regulations, and licenses. When you read about the agencies that issued the permits, do some of your own research online. If you’re unable to find any concrete information, move on until you find the one that gives you legit links and sources from the offices they got their permit with.

User ratings

Most user ratings are legit opinions about online casinos. Some might be a part of the marketing gig, but still, the vast majority are honest information passed by players. Before putting your money on any game, read through carefully about the other people’s experience with a particular website. By learning from others’ mistakes you can spare yourself a lot of grief. On every webpage out there you’ll find some complaints from gamblers, but cleverly sort through and identify sore losers from truthful opinions. Some bad reviews are normal since there are always going to be people who don’t like some features, but if there are too many lousy experiences maybe you should try with a different casino.

Games

Online gambling sites are striving to have as much as different games available as possible. They are always adding new ones or updating the existing ones. Reputable game makers will always have amazing graphics that will make players feel like they’re playing in the brick-and-mortar casino. Developers go so far that often times they offer games from other companies in order to have a wide variety of high-quality games on their website available. This just shows that they care about users’ experience, which is definitely a good sign.

Bonuses

Many sites offer bonuses to new and returning players. This also opens the door for you to do your due diligence in order to not get scammed. First, are those bonuses attached to the games you want to play? Are they without any conditions? Will you be able to keep them, or do they go away at the second sign in? There are many variables here, and you should consider each one. If you skip this step and just rush into the game, you might find out that advertised bonuses will do you no good later on. So, this one’s on you, whether or not you take the time to do your homework.

This being said, there are two types of online casinos when it comes to claiming bonuses: deposit and no deposit. The first ones require you to put down a certain amount before you can collect your bonus, while others like NoDepositWorld.com do not demand any deposits before joining the game. If you want to try out the website before putting in any real hard-earned money, go with the latter.

Deposits and payouts

Every respectable online casino offers a wide range of payment and deposit forms for their clients accepting all major credit and debit cards. There are a couple of things you should know: when you deposit money, it is instantly taken out of your account; however, when the money is deposited to your account from the gambling casino it will take a few days, usually between 3 and 5 business days. Also, in case you punched in all your credit card or bank account number info, and you don’t feel safe playing on a certain website, call your credit card company immediately. Most of them will be willing to put money back into your account and file a dispute. Do not use this often, but if you really feel that your personal data is in danger because you failed to double-check their credentials, this is a course you can take.

Recently, many online casinos started accepting cryptocurrencies too. If you have some in your e-wallet, this might be the safest path into the online gambling world. With digital currencies, you will be able to jump through the hoops of gambling laws in some countries. This is the very reason many US-based online gambling sites began taking digital coins as the means of payment.

With so much variety of games available, slots still remain the most searched for in the online gambling community. It’s the quickest and easiest way to make some dough, or lose, so be careful. Blackjack, roulette, and poker follow closely with many traditional gamblers switching to playing from their living rooms.