Top 5 eCommerce Development Trends in 2020

Opening up an eCommerce store in 2020 is one of the best business models that you can invest in. There are so many online shops nowadays and the owners are making a fortune. It can be an especially good way to earn if you are good at it.

Since it’s an evolving industry and things change quite often, it’s very important for you as a businessman involved in the e-commerce field to follow all the latest trends. In today’s article, we’ll help you learn about the most important trends that you can implement in your workflow to develop your eCommerce business even more.

Not that it’s difficult to learn this on your own, but as we mentioned above, trends change real fast and you’ll have to invest a lot of time and effort to keep in touch with them at all times. If not, your competitors will take over, and that’s not what you want for your business. So, let’s not waste any more time and take a look at what you need to know. We did your homework for you, so all you have to do is sit back and get informed.

1. Ecommerce GO – AR Ecommerce

One of the latest trends in the eCommerce field in 2020 is the implementation of new technology, and by the new technology, we mean AR and VR, which stands for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. This opens up so many possibilities for buyers but sellers as well, and it’s something that we suggest you follow if you want to focus on the scalability of your business. It won’t be the cheapest investment to make because implementing AR for example will require some serious software development, but it will be all well worth it.

Your customers want to be sure that the products they’re purchasing are exactly how they look on the pictures. So, AR can help them visualize before they even arrive. Besides, following the latest technology trends is a great way to show your customers that you’re constantly updated about what’s going on in all spheres. It shows professionalism.

2. Expand on the worldwide market

Some investors have a vision, but they lack the experience and knowledge in certain fields. So, they have the funds but not what it takes to get things up and running immediately. Thankfully, there are a lot of eCommerce development experts who can help you by providing professional service. Optimum7is a website where you can learn some more about this in detail.

Expanding on the worldwide market is one of the best ways to boost sales and establish a presence in all areas of the world. Many times we’ve been in a situation where we cannot order something from a certain store because they have restrictions for our particular region. We understand that there is a good reason behind these restrictions, but you should always work and give your best to lift them off shortly if you want your business to compete with other more popular businesses. Amazon and eBay are available in almost every part of the world, which is one of the reasons why they’re so successful and making a fortune. As we said, it’s not easy, but you should strive to achieve this goal.

3. Change the way you interact with customers

Personalized e-mails, ads, and messages as the way to go in 2020. People are bored of the same old “generic” messages that some eCommerce agents send to all of their customers daily. Most of those emails are now flagged as spam and people don’t even read them anymore at all. But, what customers in 2020 want is personalized contact. They want to see that you paid enough attention to learn about what they’re interested in, and this is how you can grab their attention. Thankfully, we have computers and AI’s these days that help us group them in different categories and send out exactly what they want to see and hear. This takes us to our next trend.

4. Use the help of computers and AI’s

The implementation of Artificial Intelligence in your eCommerce store in 2020 is something that sounds a bit “scary” and difficult to do at first, but it’s of great use and will probably have the most impact on your business. What ten people can do in terms of gathering data and contacting customers in a week, one dedicated algorithm can do in less than five minutes. Sure, it’s not an easy task to find a software developer to perform all of these changes to your already-existing system, but with the right investment, it will boost your business on a whole different level. Without the help of computers and AI’s, you’ll be overrun by your competitors. You have to respond with equal strength.

5. Utilize influencers and video promo

Last but not least, 2020 is the year of influencers, and even the older generations know that this is true. We tend to follow a lot of popular people on social media, and most of the things they post are sponsored and paid for by certain someone. It’s a bit rough to hear it, but it’s the truth. If you want your store to be even more successful, utilize collaboration with influencers in your workflow. It will cost money, but about half of their follower base will start looking up your shop on the internet. Influencers simply have a lot of impact over their community these days.

Conclusion

As you can see, technology has the most impact on the world of eCommerce when it comes to constantly change trends. It’s 2020 and technology is already on the next level, but it won’t plan to stop anytime soon. Since Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are currently on the rise, these two things may potentially have the most impact when it comes to online shopping.

As far as we all know, one of the main “disadvantages” of purchasing things on the internet is not knowing what you’ll get when it arrives. Pictures can often bend reality, and that can be an issue that leads to refunds and other similar actions from customers. Thankfully, AR and VR will allow the customer to know exactly what they’re paying for by viewing it before it even arrives at their doorstep.