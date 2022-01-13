7 Biggest Female Blockchain Influencers in the World   

Yes, we know the whole world is discussing how big of a deal cryptocurrencies are, but you should be aware that the idea of cryptocurrencies has been evolving for much longer than its current popularity suggests. Above all, it is of utter importance to highlight the role the fairer sex has in the contemporary financial revolution. Therefore, if you would like to find out more about the biggest female blockchain influencers in the world, we advise you to read through the lines below and pick your favorite, or should we say favorites, and follow what they have to say in the upcoming months.

It has become evident for quite some time that the crypto-revolution tends to change the world we live in. Hopefully, the change will be for the better. If you consider numerous benefits this type of money-handling bestows on overall global society, the blockchain imposes itself as the only reasonable solution. Still, the approach warns us about potential dangers which have nothing to do with the idea itself, moreover, with the ill-nature of certain minds. Therefore, we start our list with a persona who abused her position and deceived the ones who put their trust in her hands.

1. Ruja Ignatova

The chances that you have heard about the “Crypto Queen” are major, especially if you or someone from your surroundings has been scammed by her vicious scheme. Namely, she was in charge of the Ponzi scheme that consumed several billions of dollars worth of investments from people all around the world.

She used to call her crypto a “Bitcoin killer”, to attract as many investors as possible. Unfortunately, the end of the story is easy to assume, since nobody knows anything about her whereabouts for years. Thus, make sure you know who you trust before entrusting them with your funds just because they promise miracles.

2. Meltem Demirors

If you are following blockchain trends, then you must have heard about this lady, since she is the Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares, a crypto giant specializing in digital currencies. You can follow her on social networks or listen to what she has to say by listening to her podcast, which focuses on current market ongoings and contemporary trends one must follow if they mean good to their online wallets.

3. Lyn Alden

Not only is she in charge of the investment strategy enterprise bearing her name, but she has more than a decade and a half of experience to share with the ones willing to listen to her advice. We should emphasize that her name should have already grabbed your attention since all the major crypto-centered media mention her and her strategies on a daily basis.

4. Preethi Kasireddy

It seems a bit awkward that a vast majority of people expect others to give provide them with a universal recipe for success. Unfortunately, the ones who believe something like the aforementioned often learn that earning a fortune overnight is not as easy, and sometimes they even lose more than they are willing to sacrifice due to following wrong influencers.

In order not to repeat that mistake, we advise you to either listen or read to what Preethi has to say, since she is considered to be one of the most influential female crypto connoisseurs at the time speaking. If you desire to learn what is crypto all about, make sure you consult this experienced madam who has made a name for herself by working as a blockchain engineer for years.

5. Perianne Boring

Sometimes, you must listen to what the Boring has to say in order to do something right. Jokes aside, but the madam we are talking about is quite the opposite of what her surname suggests. Not only has she founded and still has the main say in the Chamber of Digital Commerce, but she also tutors about cryptocurrencies and blockchain at Georgetown. If the aforementioned was not enough to impress you, we should appoint you to Forbes, since she happens to write for the prestigious magazine about what she knows best; and yes, your guess is right, since she writes about crypto.

6. Emmanuelle Gane

If we would try enlisting all the titles associated with the name of Emmanuelle Gane, we would spend more of your time than you are willing to give, for sure. Therefore, we would like to emphasize the role of the aforementioned female blockchain influencer in the World Trade Organization. Namely, she is the senior analyst in the Economic Research and Statistic Department, which talks a lot about her competence on the subject. Therefore, following what she has to say about current blockchain trends should be more than useful, especially if you consider the type of information she handles on a daily basis.

7. Pamela Morgan

The most prominent name of the” Third Key Solutions” is also one of its founding members, and considering how well the company is doing should be more than enough to recommend this madam when crypto and blockchain novelties are in question. Now, what makes her stand out from the crowd is her experience with the law, since she has been working as an attorney for “Empowered Law” for years. Considering how unaffordable her piece of mind might be to a vast majority, we advise you to follow her on social networks for a free piece of advice.

Hopefully, you have enjoyed learning about successful females who have made a name for themselves in the blockchain and crypto world. Without question, you should base your future investments and business moves related to cryptocurrencies on your own, but listening to what they have to say might give you an insight into specific pieces of information otherwise unavailable. Thus, do your homework and assess your chances thoroughly before making any hasty business moves, and the results will follow.