Top 5 Targets You Can Buy

Anytime you begin something new, someone will tell you that “practice makes perfect.” Practice is an inevitable part of any hobby or skill that you want to acquire. When improving your marksman skills, you need quality targets that are easy to see, durable, and affordable.

You need these qualities in a target so that you can regularly practice your aim with new accessories or test out new guns like the firearms here.

With so many targets available on the market, where do you start? Can you not just use random, unwanted items from home and save money? If you begin with the cheaper side and reuse unwanted items from your household, this will work for a while

However, these items will be a “one and done” type of thing. They will not be reusable. Also, they more likely than not will be neutral or dark-colored, making them difficult to see from far distances.

Saving up and investing into a target that will last a while and help improve your skills will pay off monetarily as well as in the improvements you make to your craft because of using them.

1. Splatterburst Targets

While you may have to buy a larger pack of 50 or so to get the bang for your buck, splatterburst targets are worth dropping $30 on. These are not reusable, per se, but they are great assets if you are a new marksman or if you need to see how well you hit your target from certain distances.

When the target is hit, it changes in color to bright green, immediately telling you where the impact was made. In addition, this type of target is suitable for any type of weapon you may be practicing with.

It is very versatile, adding to its value. They are easy to travel with, as you can unroll them and paste them to a cardboard box or another station.

They do not take up much space, so you could keep them in your go bag whenever you go to new ranges or with new fellow marksmen.

2. Magnum Target AR500 3/8″ Stringer Hostage Reactive Dueling Tree T-Post

For avid shooters, a steel target is necessary. They are ecofriendly and will save you money on the paper targets. A steel target gives you the freedom to train as often and as intensely as you like, without worry about running out of targets.

The Magnum target AR500 is made specifically for pistols and rifles. It is made in the USA, and the steel is of the highest quality. It is made to last; anywhere between ten and twenty years!

The dueling tree t-post allows you to practice between targets without breaking down or moving inadvertently. This specific target can set you back by about $220, but it lasts for an exceptionally long time, making it ecofriendly and cost effective overall.

3. Highwild Double Spinner Shooting Targets

For handguns, the Highwild double spinner shooting target is the best you can get. This is made of varying sizes and are interchangeable, making it the go-to option for creating more in depth training.

It is made to spin very quickly, making it perfect for quick fire drills with your home pistol. The fluid motion causes the target to automatically reset to its original position. This is a great asset when practicing, as it keeps you from having to step onto the field until after you have completed your rounds.

For about $32, you cannot beat the Highwild double spinner shooting targets.

4. Do-All Outdoors Impact Seal 4-Inch Hot Box Ground Bouncing Target

Speaking of reusable, this one takes the cake! The do-all outdoors impact seal hot box ground bouncing target can take up to one thousand rounds before needing to be replaced. It is made of Impact Seal self-healing material.

When shot, the hot box reacts and rolls according to where you shot it. This gives you new angles to aim after each round fired. This target is difficult to successfully hit, making it more suitable for more ..

A beginner marksmen could use this target, but may get frustrated, as it is only 4-inches tall. This special target comes in at $25, making it a cost-effective option for challenging targets.

5. Clay Targets

Finally, clay targets present shotgun shooters and pistol shooters alike with a fun, visible target for practice. While they are only one-use targets, they are so much fun to watch as they break apart or explode upon impact.

But if you are looking for a practice that feels like aiming at birds, or if you want a target that adds an extra element of excitement to your practice time, clay targets are what you want.

You will always know when you hit them, they create a fun environment with your fellow marksmen, and they can be either thrown into the air or set on top of something for you to aim at. Even though you can only use them once, they are fun and are quite inexpensive. For a pack of 90, you only must pay about $10, making clay targets extremely cost-effective. Just do not dwell on the part where you must clean up the messes you make!

Conclusion

There is an innumerable number of targets on sale nowadays. You can buy anything from homemade targets that are quick to destroy to hardcore steal targets that will last for what feels like forever.

As you look at each option, keep in mind what you are looking for. Are you wanting something cost-effective or eco-friendly? Reusable targets may be at the top of your list. Are you wanting something that is fun and easy to see?

Clay targets are for you. So many factors go into choosing your favorite targets or the ones that you need to buy in bulk. Pay attention to what you like and dislike about each type of target, talk with other marksmen about what they use, and you will soon find what works best for you.