How to Find a Good Personal Trainer in London? – 2021 Guide

Sometimes it can be very difficult to find a good personal trainer, even in such a huge city like London. The most important thing is to find PT how has professional knowledge that will enable him to guide you through the exercise process.

Otherwise, you can be very frustrated during the cooperation and risk injury. However, that is not enough. In addition, it is important for him to know that he is advising you or explaining something that is not clear enough to you. This means that he must also possess interpersonal skills.

On the other hand, a bad coach forces the client too much to work with heavy workloads, complicates programs to demonstrate expertise while neglecting the client’s needs, and so on. To help you find a good personal trainer in London, we’ve put together some important information you should have.

Recommendation

It would be best to inquire. In that case, it is recommended to start from your favorite gym. You can contact the people at the reception. We are sure that they have a lot of useful information for you, because their workplace gives them access to the coach’s biography. These are mostly short biographies that contain everything you need to know about a potential personal trainer. For example, his work experience, education and certificates, special areas, overall health, etc.

Of course, you can also seek help from friends or family. Maybe they have someone for you to help you achieve your personal goals. In the end, the internet is full of reviews. You can visit some of the websites, like myhomepersonaltrainer.co.uk where you can find many PTs in London and around England. So don’t forget that source of information as well. During the research, pay attention to some desirable personal characteristics such as professionalism, empathy, organization, etc.

Client history

It is not out of place to focus further on the client history of potential coaches. It’s a great way to narrow down your choices. So, think carefully about who the coach used to work with. Then try to find out how satisfied they are with the coach’s work.

You can access their comments via social media, the company’s website or some other location.

It would be safest to talk to these people if possible. Get a list of registered qualifying coaches in London. You can also search for groups on Facebook.

Questions for the coach

If you single out a few potential coaches, you should have questions prepared for them. It will help you know immediately that it is a sufficiently professional person who can successfully handle your requests. This is especially important if your requirements are very specific and this generally involves some health issues. Then it is necessary to find an adequate person who will guide you through the whole process. So ask him if this is his only job.

A lot of coaches do a few jobs while fitness is their biggest passion. Such people simply cannot devote enough time to their clients who end up suffering. Then, ask him what he would do with you if you became his client. A good coach will want to hear more about your goals before any answer is given. Don’t forget to inquire about his way of exercising.

Coach philosophy

Of course, the beliefs of the coach are extremely important. That is the basis on which he bases his program. Since coaches have different beliefs, you can be disappointed. However, any information is desirable, because you will be one step closer to the final choice. For example, some experts are better at training in the gym, while others are more sophisticated for outdoor training. There is also a difference in the use of machines because certain trainers will be more exclusively for free weights. So learn all about their philosophy and make sure it is compatible with your goals and preferences.

Coach specialty

Another important feature by which coaches differ from each other is their specialty. They may have the same passion for fitness, but opt ​​for this calling for different reasons. If you’re looking for something specific like a running coach, don’t opt ​​for something universal. This way he will possess more than enough expertise in your field. You will also share the same passion for a certain area and you will be more motivated.

Costs

Training prices are another item that makes a difference between experts. As in any other business, coach prices vary. Factors that can affect the price are certificates, specialty, location, etc. So before you embark on a quest, think about your budget. This helps you a lot in the organization if you have a limited budget. This will make the selection easier.

Coach schedule

It is important that you can to some extent conclude what his schedule is with clients. So, it refers to the number of clients and generally its availability. Just like multiple jobs at once, a large number of clients can limit its availability. If you are busy yourself, his busy schedule will probably not suit you. This would mean that mostly you have to organize yourself according to his obligations which jeopardizes your routine. On the other hand, you may have a flexible schedule and a popular coach will suit you perfectly. Either way, inquire about his work and cancellation policy. This can save you a lot of time.

Distance

Another thing to consider is the location of the coach. Depending on your habits and preferences, consider how far you are willing to drive to your coach. For some people, it is not a problem to drive half an hour through the London, while for others, walking is a great source of motivation. Also, think about the environments that will encourage you to achieve your goal. While some are inspired to watch others in a traditional gym, there are people for whom a fitness studio is a better option. Of course, some are more comfortable doing this from the comfort of their own home. The great news is that there is a coach for every type of location, so choose carefully.

Conclusion:

All you need to do is keep in mind your needs, capabilities and goal. In addition, it is important to take into account the characteristics of potential coaches as well as certain external factors. We hope we have helped you on your way to finding an educated and experienced personal trainer in London.