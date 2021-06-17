How To Make a Suitable Smoothie For Fitness

Smoothies have become so very popular during the past decade. These smoothies are easy to make, quick to consume, highly nutritious and yet delicious. So, they are the perfect food for active people who want to make sure they get all of their nutrients, and yet they want it to be delicious.
Contents
- Choose the right one for your day!
- The basic concept of a smoothie
- Green Tea, Berry Smoothie
- Melon Wonder Smoothie
- Cucumber Smoothie with Chia Seeds
- Oatmeal Smoothie
- Banana Almond Protein Smoothie
- Carrot and Beetroot Smoothie
- Green Smoothie
Choose the right one for your day!
Fruits and vegetables are the main ingredients for smoothies. The berries like strawberries, fruits like banana, green apple and sapodilla are a few popular fruits amongst smoothie lovers. On the other way, you may simply prefer vegetable smoothies.
The most popular veggies for smoothie lovers are leafy veggies such as spinach, beetroot, carrot, and broccoli. Of course, you have to choose what to blend depending on your day, routine, diet and other factors like weather, season, etc. If you don’t own a high-speed blender, it’s better to make your smoothies with fresh fruits and vegetables. Otherwise, you can always buy frozen ones to give that shaky texture.
The basic concept of a smoothie
This Basic concept of smoothie recipe has helpful for all kinds of smoothies, including vegetable smoothies, fruit smoothies, or a combination of them. Mostly youngsters and children prefer fruit smoothies and adults, health-conscious, patients, people in sports prefer veggies for their diet. You can always improvise according to your need. e.g., you can alter the amount of fruit and sweetener as per the person asking for it.
Basic smoothie recipe:
Step 1- Take 2 o 3 cups of the main ingredient
Chopped veggie or chopped fruit can be used as the main ingredient:
Veggies you can use:
Fruits you can use:
- All berries
- Mango
- Sapota
- Peaches
- Plums
- Nectarines
- Apple
- Pear
- Melon
- Etc.
Step 2: Add half cup water
Water is the safest to use in every smoothie. Although you can use some of the alternatives like:
- Buttermilk
- Milk
- Rice milk
- Almond milk
- Coconut milk
- Soya milk
- Other vegan kinds of milk
- Any other fruit juice(On-demand)
- Vegetable Stew(On-demand)
Step 3: Add some thickener
Even though yogurt is the most popular choice of smoothie lovers; there are a few other thickeners you can add:
- Avocado
- Banana squash
- Water-soaked Chia seeds
- Water-soaked Flax seeds
- Silken Tofu
- Cooked Vegetable stew
- Soaked Nuts
- Water-soaked Oats
- Etc.
Step 4: Now add flavor to your smoothie
You can skip this step. If it is a fruit smoothie and you have already added flavored milk to it, you do not need any added flavors. But sometimes you need to add some things such as:
- Greek, or soy yogurt
- Honey
- Maple syrup
- Chocolate hazelnut spread
- Fruit essence
- Rose syrup
- Condensed milk
- Coco power
- etc.
Step 5: Add sweetener
This step is a big no-no for diabetic patients. If possible, everyone else should skip this step too. Yet, here is a list of sweeteners you can use:
- Stevia
- Dates powder
- Maple Syrup
- Honey
- Cinnamon
- Molasses
- Coconut Sugar
- Sugar-free pills
- etc.
Smoothie Recipes
The smoothies are nutritious, pleasant, thick, fruity, and excellent food for every mood. We can throw in all or any types of fruit collectively, and the result will nearly always be fantastic. They are a fabulous way to beat the heat and come highly suggested by nutritionists as an on-the-spot energy booster. For now, try out the following recipes for the healthiest smoothies:
Green Tea, Berry Smoothie
To prepare this antioxidant green tea smoothie:
- Blend 1/2 cups frozen blueberries in a cup of green tea.
- Add one medium banana and 3/4 cup calcium-fortified light vanilla soy milk into a blender.
- Add the honey and mix all ingredients until smooth in the food processor.
Melon Wonder Smoothie
Just remember to remove the seeds of melon before you blend. To prepare this:
- Add 2 cups of chopped melon to a blender with 1/2 cup milk of choice (Prefer almond milk) and 2 cups ice.
- Blend for few seconds or until you achieve your desired consistency.
Cucumber Smoothie with Chia Seeds
- Combined with cucumber, unsweetened coconut milk, frozen pineapple, and banana, this tasty mixture is the ultimate breakfast treat.
- Combine all the ingredients until you get desired consistency.
Oatmeal Smoothie
- This mixture of oatmeal and 1 1/2 cup of milk sit in the fridge for the night, saving you so much time in the mornings.
- Add dates to add natural sweetness, along with fiber and minerals.
- Add freshly chopped berries or fruits of your choice after blending the mixture.
Banana Almond Protein Smoothie
- Add 1/2 cup of coconut water, 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt, three spoons of almond butter, 1 part whey protein powder, one spoon of hemp seeds, one banana in a blender
- Process until smooth.
Carrot and Beetroot Smoothie
- Combine 1/2 cup whole milk yogurt, 1/4 cup grated carrot, 1/4 cup grated beetroot, 1 tsp honey, 1/2 tsp cinnamon.
- Blend until smooth, and it is ready to serve.
Green Smoothie
- Combine 1 1/2 cups coconut milk, one medium Kirby cucumber (peeled and sliced), 1 cup seedless green grapes, two medium stalks celery, 1 Tbsp honey(optional), etc. tbsp of lime juice.
Or
- Combine 1 1/2 cups almond milk, one medium Kirby cucumber (peeled and sliced), 1 cup seedless green grapes, two medium stalks celery, and 1 Tbsp honey (optional) and a pinch of rock salt.
- Blend until the mixture is smooth.