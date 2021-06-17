How To Make a Suitable Smoothie For Fitness

Smoothies have become so very popular during the past decade. These smoothies are easy to make, quick to consume, highly nutritious and yet delicious. So, they are the perfect food for active people who want to make sure they get all of their nutrients, and yet they want it to be delicious.

We at creationsfrozenyogurt.com, offer a large variety of fruit-based smoothies and protein shakes as well as milkshakes. We understand how hard it is to vote for health over taste. But why give up on punch when you can get both at the same place? Dieting is horribly hard for obese people and diabetic patients.

Here is why we can rely on smoothies for fulfillment and satisfaction. However, if these smoothies and health drinks get loaded with sugar and lower in nutritional substance than we might imagine, it is one of the tasty and healthy food/drinks we prefer. To know more, connect to Creations- yogurt and smoothies.

Choose the right one for your day!

Fruits and vegetables are the main ingredients for smoothies. The berries like strawberries, fruits like banana, green apple and sapodilla are a few popular fruits amongst smoothie lovers. On the other way, you may simply prefer vegetable smoothies.

The most popular veggies for smoothie lovers are leafy veggies such as spinach, beetroot, carrot, and broccoli. Of course, you have to choose what to blend depending on your day, routine, diet and other factors like weather, season, etc. If you don’t own a high-speed blender, it’s better to make your smoothies with fresh fruits and vegetables. Otherwise, you can always buy frozen ones to give that shaky texture.

The basic concept of a smoothie

This Basic concept of smoothie recipe has helpful for all kinds of smoothies, including vegetable smoothies, fruit smoothies, or a combination of them. Mostly youngsters and children prefer fruit smoothies and adults, health-conscious, patients, people in sports prefer veggies for their diet. You can always improvise according to your need. e.g., you can alter the amount of fruit and sweetener as per the person asking for it.

Basic smoothie recipe:

Step 1- Take 2 o 3 cups of the main ingredient

Chopped veggie or chopped fruit can be used as the main ingredient:

Veggies you can use:

Spinach

Fenugreek

Broccoli

Zucchini

Cauliflower

Sweet potato

Carrot

Beets

Etc.

Fruits you can use:

All berries

Mango

Sapota

Peaches

Plums

Nectarines

Apple

Pear

Melon

Etc.

Step 2: Add half cup water

Water is the safest to use in every smoothie. Although you can use some of the alternatives like:

Buttermilk

Milk

Rice milk

Almond milk

Coconut milk

Soya milk

Other vegan kinds of milk

Any other fruit juice(On-demand)

Vegetable Stew(On-demand)

Step 3: Add some thickener

Even though yogurt is the most popular choice of smoothie lovers; there are a few other thickeners you can add:

Avocado

Banana squash

Water-soaked Chia seeds

Water-soaked Flax seeds

Silken Tofu

Cooked Vegetable stew

Soaked Nuts

Water-soaked Oats

Etc.

Step 4: Now add flavor to your smoothie

You can skip this step. If it is a fruit smoothie and you have already added flavored milk to it, you do not need any added flavors. But sometimes you need to add some things such as:

Greek, or soy yogurt

Honey

Maple syrup

Chocolate hazelnut spread

Fruit essence

Rose syrup

Condensed milk

Coco power

etc.

Step 5: Add sweetener

This step is a big no-no for diabetic patients. If possible, everyone else should skip this step too. Yet, here is a list of sweeteners you can use:

Stevia

Dates powder

Maple Syrup

Honey

Cinnamon

Molasses

Coconut Sugar

Sugar-free pills

etc.

Smoothie Recipes

The smoothies are nutritious, pleasant, thick, fruity, and excellent food for every mood. We can throw in all or any types of fruit collectively, and the result will nearly always be fantastic. They are a fabulous way to beat the heat and come highly suggested by nutritionists as an on-the-spot energy booster. For now, try out the following recipes for the healthiest smoothies:

Green Tea, Berry Smoothie

To prepare this antioxidant green tea smoothie:

Blend 1/2 cups frozen blueberries in a cup of green tea. Add one medium banana and 3/4 cup calcium-fortified light vanilla soy milk into a blender. Add the honey and mix all ingredients until smooth in the food processor.

Melon Wonder Smoothie

Just remember to remove the seeds of melon before you blend. To prepare this:

Add 2 cups of chopped melon to a blender with 1/2 cup milk of choice (Prefer almond milk) and 2 cups ice. Blend for few seconds or until you achieve your desired consistency.

Cucumber Smoothie with Chia Seeds

Combined with cucumber, unsweetened coconut milk, frozen pineapple, and banana, this tasty mixture is the ultimate breakfast treat. Combine all the ingredients until you get desired consistency.

Oatmeal Smoothie

This mixture of oatmeal and 1 1/2 cup of milk sit in the fridge for the night, saving you so much time in the mornings. Add dates to add natural sweetness, along with fiber and minerals. Add freshly chopped berries or fruits of your choice after blending the mixture.

Banana Almond Protein Smoothie

Add 1/2 cup of coconut water, 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt, three spoons of almond butter, 1 part whey protein powder, one spoon of hemp seeds, one banana in a blender Process until smooth.

Carrot and Beetroot Smoothie

Combine 1/2 cup whole milk yogurt, 1/4 cup grated carrot, 1/4 cup grated beetroot, 1 tsp honey, 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Blend until smooth, and it is ready to serve.

Green Smoothie

Combine 1 1/2 cups coconut milk, one medium Kirby cucumber (peeled and sliced), 1 cup seedless green grapes, two medium stalks celery, 1 Tbsp honey(optional), etc. tbsp of lime juice.

Or