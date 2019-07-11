Finding a Hotel Near the Tallest Skyscraper in the World

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Setting world records in height, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is one skyscraper that you must add to your bucket list. According to the Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), skyscraper buildings must meet three criteria:

1. The height must span from the lowest pedestrian and open-air entry to the top of the structure. While the measurement includes spires, it does not account for equipment, flagpoles, signs, or antennae, all of which are not part of a building’s architectural design.

2. The height must extend from the lowest pedestrian and open-air entry to the highest floor occupied by tenants. Occupancy does not include maintenance areas.

3. The height is also measured from the lowest pedestrian and open-air entry to the building’s highest point.

A World Record Holder

When measured against the above criteria, the skyscraper Burj Khalifa easily meets all the mandates. Standing at over 2716.5 feet or 828 meters, the building features 160 stories. It also holds world records such as the following:

World’s tallest building

World’s tallest free-standing structure

World’s highest number of stories of all skyscrapers

World’s highest occupied floor

The longest travel distance of any elevator worldwide

Tallest service elevator worldwide

The Dubai Mall: Another Dubai Landmark

Needless to say, the hotels in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, like the Dusit Thani impress visitors as well. Besides the amazing skyscraper, accommodations are close to the Dubai Mall downtown and the Dubai trolley. As with the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Dubai Mall holds an integral role downtown. Covering an area of 12 million square feet, the shopping center features over 1200 retailers, two department store anchors, and over 200 food and beverage vendors.

Stay Close to Exciting Downtown Attractions

Being close to these impressive landmarks enables guests to enjoy luxury five-star hotels. Elegant accommodations enable you to fly into Dubai and walk a short five minutes into the main hub of downtown. You can also arrange pickup and drop-off at the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall from your hotel.

Soothe Away Aches and Pains in the Hotel Spa

When you book a room in an elegant suite, you are rewarded with luxurious amenities including an unforgettable view of the Dubai skyline. Enjoy a swim in a rooftop pool or revitalize your senses with a nourishing spa treatment.

Review Downtown Luxury Hotels Online

It pays to spend more at a luxury five-star hotel as you can also take advantage of loyalty programs and receive instant benefits and rewards. Find a hotel that offers tranquility and luxury in the midst of urban happenings. You can locate your retreat by researching accommodations online.

Reserve a Room: Get the Best Rate Guarantee

Any accommodation you book should make it possible for you to settle back and savor your surroundings in an easy and relaxed comfort. Book online to make travel easier. If you have any special promo codes, make sure that you include them too. Find a hotel near Burj Khalifa that comes with the best rate guarantee so you get more for every pound you spend for a luxury holiday or business travel.