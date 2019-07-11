How Can Students Enroll In Their Dream Schools?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to education, there is absolutely no doubt that it is one of the most important things in our lives. Ever since our earliest age, we tend to learn something new about life, and as we grow up, we are required to finish certain schools in order to find a job and finally settle down. However, there is a period in life where we’re in a bit of a “sloppy” situation, and we’re required to make a decision based on just a little bit of information that we know at the time.

Students are “forced” to quickly choose what they want to be in life just upon finishing high school, and that is a period in which we’re really inexperienced with everything that’s going on in our lives, yet we have to make such an important decision.

The point of this article is to raise awareness about the many cases where a student is not even slightly informed or sure about what they want to work as tomorrow, and they are choosing a school just to realize that it’s not exactly for them only a few months later – or even worse, after they graduate.

There is a statistic from Nobleme.org which shows us that about forty million students each year regret their college decision, and switching to something else, which leaves them with a few years lost, a big debt that they have to pay sooner or later, and a lot of anxiety about what they’re going to do with their future. This is really unhealthy both economically and mentally, especially at that age when we’re still really vulnerable.

When it comes to choosing your future, it is something that definitely requires a lot of experience and thinking, and it certainly cannot be done in just a month gap between finishing high-school and the period in which you are already required to sign up for college.

Some of you might have an example or two about a person who knew what they want to be ever since their earliest age and stuck with that decision until the end, but sadly, those examples are rare. What do we do about the rest of them that regret whatever they sign up for in just a few months?

It is really important for students to visit a consulting company and take professional advice, as well as gain a little bit of insight and knowledge about how their “future” profession that they’ve planned will turn out to be. Hearing just a couple of stories or experiences are enough to know if that type of a job is really for them or not, but sadly, most students are learning about those things after they make the mistake, and it’s really a bit too late then.

Hopefully, students will take this decision more seriously, but more importantly, the systems, which are similar in many states around the world would allow them to make that choice when they are older or certain what they want from life.