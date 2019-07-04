Finding properties in New Jersey

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Have you got a job opportunity and are thinking of relocating to New Jersey? Or maybe it was always your desire to live in this state. Whatever your reason is, finding the best apartment or house can be tricky. In the following text, we are going to talk about some things you have to know when on the hunt for your new home, and hopefully, we will help you in your search.

It doesn’t matter what type of property you are looking for, there are some things that your NJ parcel has to have. We are going to split them into three categories:

Mandatory requirements include things that your home must possess like a certain number of bedroom, location (if you want to live in the city, or on the other hand, in a peaceful area), etc.

Deal breakers are problems or features that will cause you to not even consider the property such as the age of the building or house, or not being energy efficient.

Negotiables are things that you neither want nor don’t want, but you could live with them such as small living room and kitchen area or a pool.

All these requirements differ for person to person. Keep in mind that this is an important list to make that will facilitate the search for the new household.

When considering the location you have to choose it according to the vicinity of your workplace, if you have children, schools, relatives, grocery stores, malls, parks, restaurants, and so on. You should make a list of places that must be nearby, just remember that the closer your property is to the popular attractions, the more expensive it will be.

Now, let’s discuss money. After having considered all the above things, it is time to think about the amount of money you are ready to invest. If you are applying for a loan, things like income, debts, credit score and financial history will determine if you will qualify for it. When thinking about the expenses, not only do you have to take into account mortgage payments but also home insurance and maintenance, property taxes, and so on. If you have found a perfect property for you, you should visit stateinfoservices.com where you will find NJ Tax Maps and NJ Tax Records of a certain area, you can download to further explore.

Another thing you should decide is whether you want to buy a new or used home. If you opt for the former, you will buy a new property that is probably move-in ready, has modern technology integration and green features that will reduce the monthly fees, but at the same it can be up to 20% more expensive than the used one, the location of it may not be ideal and chances are that you will have to get used to construction noise. On the other hand, if you opt for the latter one, it will be cheaper, in a better location and an established school district, but it might have some flaws that you might not notice immediately, it will probably be smaller, and lastly you will have to compete with other interested parties to get that place.

To conclude, these are only some of the many things you have to consider when buying a property. You can opt to get it with the help of a real estate agent or website, or you can look for it on your one in newspaper ads or social media platforms. Before signing the contract make sure that you can afford the place. Start saving money on time and get a second part-time job if necessary.