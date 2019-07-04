The Secret to Longevity Involves Cutting Down on Carbohydrates

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

People around the world are searching for the fountain of youth but the fountain of youth is not really a fountain, it is rather a simple life choice. A recent scientific study has shown us that people who cut back on carbs live longer and happier. This study was published in the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM) and it found out that following a low-carb diet comes with a lot of metabolic changes associated with aging.

This study was further supported by experts who see the similarity in cutting back on carbs, rather than calories. Furthermore, a lot of age-related diseases are closely connected to carbohydrates, and limiting the intake comes with many benefits to our bodies.

Limiting your diet from carbohydrates and taking a balanced mix of proteins, fats, and nutrients can preserve muscle mass, decrease inflammation, and increase longevity.

The research has shown that limiting carbohydrates in your daily diet during your middle-age can significantly decrease the risks of age-related diseases and dysfunctions. Restricting the intake of carbohydrates can have positive effects on your metabolism, tissue, and even organs. These changes can greatly impact a person’s lifespan and even reverse the aging process.

The main study was predominantly focusing on the effects carbohydrates have on metabolic changes in aging. Changes such as inflammation, insulin resistance, body composition, mitochondrial decline, hormonal imbalance, and even the role of mTOR were all tested with a low-carb diet. The results painted the full picture and it stunned dermatologists’ experts from all over the world.

According to aaamed.org, limiting the intake of carbohydrates is beneficial in aging because of the effects it has on inflammation, insulin resistance, mitochondrial decline, hormonal imbalance, insulin sensitivity, ATP production, lowering the aging serum factors, and more. All of these changes lead to managing your weight more, as well as, weight control, restricting in mTOR pathways and more.

The study was conducted by Dr. Saad Sami AlSogair, an author and dermatologist based in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and his medical research have proven extremely valuable. He is a board-certified dermatologist who is regarded as an anti-aging expert due to his researches and studies. He has published numerous articles that tell the science behind lowering the intake of carbohydrates. Dr. Al Sogair is also a member of a couple of notable international anti-aging and aesthetic societies of academics based in Saudi Arabia. The societies in question are the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, the Swiss Academy of Cosmetic Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine, the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

If you’re searching for longevity and a positive metabolism, then you must cut back on your daily carbohydrates intake. There are a lot of foods, which make up our daily diet, full of carbs. From the long list of foods, we’ve single out the ones with the highest quantities of carbohydrates.

From dairy products, milk, yogurt, and ice cream are the ones with the highest amounts of carbs. Whole fruit and fruit juice also make up the list of foods and beverages with the highest quantities of carbs. Lowering the intake of bread, rice, crackers, and cereal also comes with a lot of positive changes to your metabolism, as well as, potatoes and corn.