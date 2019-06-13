Five Ways to Protect Yourself

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We live in a world where everything is possible, and although that’s a good thing when you first hear it, sometimes bad things happen as well. Whenever you load up the news on your TV, or simply grab a newspaper to read, you can most likely read about more than a few events which include a person being attacked by someone with bad intentions, whether it’s on the streets, in a bar, at a dark alley or in their own homes.

Today we are here to discuss the safety of everyone that’s reading this article, as well as provide a few tips in order to gain some knowledge in terms of protecting yourself. If you want to learn more, please read until the end. Here’s what you need to know.

Being Aware of Your Surroundings

When it comes to protecting yourself, the best way to deal with a problem is to actually avoid it in the first place. By constantly being aware of your surroundings, you will be able to spot a possible threat which might be anyone from a random drunk person on the street, to someone looking really sketchy and giving you a bad vibe whenever you see them. Make sure that you know who you’re around at all times, and avoid going to places which are not crowded, especially alone and in the night.

Never isolate yourself

We do understand that nightlife can get really crazy sometimes, but you should always be careful not to end up alone in a foreign place, especially if you are under the effects of alcohol or anything similar. A lot of self-defense experts and securities are mentioning this to their trainees, simply because when we’re under the effects of alcohol we tend to feel more “brave” and sometimes to foolish things, which some people with bad intentions can abuse by luring us into a place that can be a potential danger. Always make sure that you have a friend with you whenever you go somewhere, preferably one that doesn’t drink all that much.

Purchase a self-defense tool

Purchasing a Salt Gun is probably one of the best things that you can do in order to protect yourself if you’ve happened to be in danger already. Yes, we’ve told you that its best to avoid the danger, but sometimes it’ll find you no matter what you do, and its best to be prepared for that moment. Visit this website if you want to learn more.

Learn self-defense

We do understand that not everyone has the time and dedication to learn an entire martial art and become really good at it, but learning a few self-defense movies at your local MMA GYM is something that might save your life tomorrow. If you don’t have a local self-defense gym, try YouTube videos. Something is better than nothing, right?

Don’t make yourself a target

This is one of the most important tips as well, and what we mean by it is to never portray yourself as someone that’s vulnerable, or someone that is worth being attacked. For example, don’t bring all of your most expensive items with you when you go out partying, because a lot of people will notice that you have something of big materialistic value on you, which immediately makes you a target. Stay as low-key as possible, and you will be much safer.