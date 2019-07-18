FoksWang FWPlayer Review

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Chances are that many of you already heard about FoksWang’s new and improved FWPlayer for iOS, and for those of you that haven’t, we’re here to make a throughout review with of every feature that the player itself has.

When it comes to iOS, a lot of people are trying to find their best player that will suit all of their needs, but since there aren’t that many options out there, some struggle to find a fully-functional iOS player that’s both simple to use and effective at the same time. Luckily, we have FoksWang’s creation to satisfy all of our needs, so if you want to learn more about this project, feel free to continue reading until the end.

What is FWPlayer?

Just like we’ve mentioned earlier, FWPlayer is an iOS Player that’s based on AVPlayer, which is quite well-known amongst iOS users. It is currently developed by FoksWang, a GitHub developer which spends a lot of time on perfecting this player, and doing all the necessary changes which are requested by the iOS community.

What kind of features does it have?

Currently, FWPlayer has tons of different features which are extremely useful, and we will list all of them in case you want to know whether you should be trying this one out or not. Here’s a list of FWPlayer’s current features, but please note that the project is receiving regular updates and new things will also be included in the future as well.

FWPlayer supports both horizontal and vertical playback, so you will be able to watch your videos however you prefer, and in whatever position you feel the most comfortable holding your phone. Along with this feature comes the auto-rotating screen playback option, so you don’t have to press any buttons if you want to switch from horizontal to vertical, simply flip your phone.

FWPlayer supports both full-screen mode and mini-player playback, which means that you will be free to switch between those two whenever you feel like it. Along with this feature comes the option to drag the mini-player wherever you want, so feel free to position it at any corner of your screen in case you want to watch two things at once or multitask.

Media Cache is probably one of the best features that this player has, and we’re absolutely satisfied with how it works. You are able to cache media for situations where you want to watch offline, and you are also able to watch whatever it is you’re caching while it is still downloading. An overall great feature that is extremely useful while traveling and in other similar situations.

Last but not least the player has the full-screen lock feature and the fast forward by swiping option as well, and we find both of those to be really useful as well.

FWPlayer comes with many other features as well, but for the sake of this article, we listed only the ones that we feel most satisfied with. If you really want to see each feature separately, feel free to visit GitHub and download FoksWang’s FWPlayer, it is truly amazing.