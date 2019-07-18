Things to do in Ischia

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ischia is one of the most exotic tourist destinations, and it sites serenely in the Gulf of Naples. It offers crystal clear waters, landscapes that are simply mesmerizing and it has a great cultural value that you will be able to uncover upon visiting.

The Island is known to be of volcanic origin, and it is considered to be the “capital of the European natural Spa”. Some people refer to Ischia as “The Green Island”, and when you really take a look at the place itself, you will realize how it got that name. The number of pine trees and the beautiful Mediterranean vegetation is something that will leave you absolutely breathless, and you will understand why this place is considered to be the best one when it comes to regenerating your body and soul.

The beaches in Ischia

If you are the type of person who enjoys swimming in crystal clear turquoise waters, the beaches in Ischia will offer you just that. These beautiful sandy places are constantly being warmed by the golden sun-rays, and cooled by the clear water that comes into the form of waves, providing you the most relaxing atmosphere that you can find yourself in this summer.

Amazing restaurants

There are a lot of people who want to visit islands due to the amazing “isolation” feeling that they get while on them, and although Ischia completely separates you from all the busy “modern” lifestyle, it also offers you amazing and atmospheric places in which you can relax and enjoy a nice dinner right by the sea. The restaurants in Ischia are unlike anything you’ve seen before, and everything is being served in a sea-themed fashion. The decorations at these places are all made from something that’s found in the sea, such as seashells and sea-rocks, and they’re definitely adding up to the already beautiful atmosphere.

In the taverns of Ischia, you will be able to taste all of the local delicacies and listen to the beautiful and traditional Neapolitan music. If you’re a fan of quiet places and calm atmosphere, this place is definitely for you. Feel free to visit https://www.isoladischia.com/ if you are interested.

Historical Value

Besides enjoying beautiful seafood and swimming in crystal clear waters, Ischia is a place that can teach you a lot about history. There are many historical locations on the island, and some of the best examples are the Aragonese Castle, The Sea museum, and the one and only Anthony’s Library which is focusing entirely on the history of the island itself. If you explore the Island enough, you will learn a lot about its rich history, which means that your trip to this place can also be educational and exciting at the same time.

A lot of travel experts and agencies are predicting that Ischia will be one of the most visited locations in the next few years, so if you are someone who enjoys visiting tourist “hot-spots”, definitely cross this one off your bucket list.