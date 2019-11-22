Follow Your Website Analytics: SEO Score and Rankings

These days it can be pretty hard to keep your website relevant. You have to consider hundreds of different factors, keywords, SEO and a bunch of other things if you want to keep it highly ranked on Google’s pages. You will have to constantly follow your website’s analytics for it to be successful. Being updated about your ranking and SEO can tell you if there are any changes you might need to do.

In other words, website analytics can provide you with everything you need to know about your website, it can give you the information you want about visitors, you can get data about their age, their location, and their names. You can also find out the ways they got to your site, what is the most visited content on your site and a lot of other things that can you can then utilize to improve your Google rankings and SEO score. With better rankings, you are growing your business and increasing your profits.

Here are some of the reasons why you should always follow your SEO Score and Google rankings.

Better experience for your users

If you want to pull in more and more people onto your site, you will have to ensure that they get the best possible user experience while browsing your website. Everything that you do must orient around whether you are improving that UX for your customers. However, before you make any decisions, you will have to know who your audience is.

By checking your analytics, you will be able to know every useful information about your visitors. By using this data about their age, location, interests, and gender you can make the right decisions to improve your site. You also have data about the types of devices they are using, which means you can work on improving your UX on those devices too.

Use your best content to improve your Google Rankings

There are many online analytics tools available to you that can show you which content you have posted is the most visited. Tools such as Google Analytics may even show you the average duration people stay on that certain content and the bounce rate of pages on your website. You can utilize this information to optimize your website for more engagement and for better SEO score.

With all that data you have, you can also update your website so your content is better sorted, and a design that will appeal to your audience. Everyone loves new, fresh updates and designs on a website.

You may also find which of your content does not work. If you have posted something, but it does not get any attention from your visitors, then you should probably scrap that idea and look for better options. The more you attract your visitors with your content, the more conversions and more overall profits.

Improve your SEO score

Search engine optimization or SEO is one of the most important things you need to consider when hosting a website of your business. The better your SEO score the better your site will rank on search engines. As the SEO algorithm changes almost on a daily basis, you will have to constantly track every bit of information about your site and do changes that can improve your SEO score. If you want to get more traffic that can turn into profits, you must pay attention to this vital factor.

By understanding what your visitors are looking for, what they click and what they buy, you can create better content that targets your audience and that can ensure that you get much better visibility on various search engines. Some tools such as Google Analytics, give you the ability to find out about the searches that lead to your site. By knowing the exact number of searches and redirections to your website, you can use those keywords more often which will lead to better search engine ranking.

SEO Audit

If you want your business to outperform the competition, you will have to consider doing an SEO audit. With this, you can get an insight into your site, the traffic you are getting you and the knowledge needed to improve your rankings on Google’s search engine.

An SEO audit can compare your website to your competitors which you can use to your advantage, find out about all the important changes you must do on your individual pages, find out whether your site is SEO optimized for the best results and score. It can also be used to find out if you have any weaknesses in your website’s design. In case you are interested to get a report, visit this website.

Referrals

Have you spent hundreds or even thousands of dollars on marketing and have no idea whether it has paid off? By following your website’s analytics you can find where your visitors are referred from. With this information, you will understand whether your investment in marketing has been truly profitable.

If you see that you do not get a lot of traffic from search engines, that means you are ranked low on Google’s search engine and that you will have to start working on your SEO score. By improving your score, you are improving your Google ranking which can result in more visitors and conversions. The visibility of your business needs to be better than ever if you want more traffic.

Devices used

Considering how mobile technology has grown in these last couple of years, it is safe to assume that most visitors to your website are either using a smartphone or a tablet. If you are looking to improve the user experience of your audience, then you should definitely consider being more mobile-friendly with your new design. Ensure that your most popular content is on the front page when people open your website from a mobile phone.

Does your audience engage with your content?

By following your website analytics you can find out how long your visitors stay on your website and how much they interact with your website. If your visitors do not stick around a lot, it means that they probably cannot find the information they are looking for as quick as possible. You must ensure that all of your information is always easy to access.