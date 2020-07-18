eBay is a teeter of sorts. You have people whose sales are dropping, and those who are steamrolling for the top, and it all happens at the same time. In both cases, the end goal is the same. Sellers who are on the top want even more sales, and those who are in decline wish to get back on track. Working on this platform is not an easy feat. There’s millions of sellers and even more customers, and in this mess, you need to stay afloat and compete.

Naive sellers believe that a couple of photos and a short description would be enough to make a sale. They are wrong. The climate changes every day, and you need to be focused and in line with trends to be a good seller who makes sales and brings money to the table. This is the only way to make your items visible to customers and to make a sale. If your goal is to set yourself from the competitors and be a leader in sales, then you should read our 6 Simple ways for increasing eBay sales in 2020. They are going to be helpful, so be sure to dig into what we have written below. It’s for your good, trust us.

1. Attract Views by Using Keywords

When on eBay, most people know what they are searching for and use a specific keyword. This is why you need to think like a search engine and consider what interests people might have and tie this knowledge with your products. You already know what you are selling. All that is left is to make it easier for customers to find your products.

With some research, you’ll come around with the keywords you want to use. After you got them the right place to put them is in meta tags, image tags, and store description. Of course, you need to be careful not to go overboard with keywords, or you’ll be accused of keyword stuffing, and this could get you in trouble with eBay.

2. Try Listing New Items More Frequently

If you are serious about being an eBay seller, you need to update your store with new products frequently. This could gain you points with the organization and even lead to a reward. eBay has a set of algorithms that look favorable on sellers who update their stores daily. With time this approach would give you more sales without a doubt. You even have a scheduling feature that allows you to schedule your new items instead of spending time on it every day.

3. Work Hard For Positive Reviews

Your reputation will only grow if your profile is filled with positive reviews. In a case, you have more than one, this can be a signal to other buyers that you are trustworthy. People love when someone has positive reports, as it leads them to believe that in a case that they are interested in purchasing an item, they would cooperate with someone who cares for his reputation and his customers.

You don’t need any more reasons to aim for positive reviews if you want to be an exceptional seller on eBay. This goal is not hard to achieve. Be professional, and after every successful sale, ask for a review from your customer. If they are truly satisfied, this shouldn’t be any problem.

4. Promote Yourself Through E-mail

This option is a great way to expand your business on this platform. eBay offers e-mail marketing features, which allows you to stay in touch with customers. If you opt for this option, you can communicate to your buyers weeks and months after their first purchase. Furthermore, this is another reason to be kind to your buyers. They have an option to subscribe to your profile by adding you to their Saved Sellers. If a customer does this, you are already halfway through to the next sale. Besides, you can also create a newsletter to promote your products on a regular basis further.

5. Use eBay Guaranteed Delivery For Fast Shipping

eBay Guaranteed Delivery guarantees that a shipment is going to be delivered quickly. This is what most buyers are looking for, and something you can take advantage of to increase the number of sales. It’s not possible that you use eBay and don’t know what eGD is. But in the case you don’t, it’s a feature that makes it possible for customers to filter goods with an accent on guaranteed delivery date. Those who use this want to know when exactly is their shipment arriving.

The options available are 1-day, 2-day, and 3-day shipping. Most customers opt for one of these. What you need to is enroll your products on the eGD list and make them available for guaranteed shipment. By using this option, you’ll make your products more visible, which is a great way to be ahead of competitors. If you want more edge in getting ahead competition, then you should visit pricespectre.com. Furthermore, you need to know that eGD is not something you can attain easily. There are requirements to be met, such as slow shipment rate to be below 5% and to have at least 100 yearly transactions.

6. Switch to eBay Managed Payments

If you haven’t done this already, then the time is right now. eBay is making a sort of revolution in the way they handle payments. What they are doing is moving all of their sellers to their way of paying called Managed Payments. This is a step from PayPal, which can be an issue for some people, but it’s a positive change in the long run.

This new option shortens the buying process. What it does, is that it allows you to complete the purchase on eBay, instead of sending you to PayPal to finish the shopping. This is something that should be a change for the better for most users. In addition to what we said above, it also allows you to schedule a payment, has a better mobile experience, and more ways for payment.

Conclusion

As we said, competition is going strong, and so should you. With these six steps, you should keep the edge and make more sales in the future than you have up until now. The one way is forward, and with our help, you can make that leap and be the seller you always wanted to be.