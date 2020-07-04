2020: Year of Formula 1 Betting?

There may not have been any major regulation changes to the start of the 2019 Formula 1 season and the shortened 2020 campaign also lacks any radicalisation of the rules.

But armchair viewers will have noticed on-screen graphics have been redecorated and, in recent times, things such as ‘percentage probability’ of an outcome – such a pitted car maintaining or assuming the race lead after a pit-stop – have appeared on our screens with increasing frequency.

F1 2020 Race Calendar

July 3-5: Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

July 10-12: Styrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

July 17-19: Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring, Mogyorod)

July 31 – Aug 2: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Aug 7-9: Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone)

Aug 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix (Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona)

Aug 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps, Francorchamps)

Sep 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

To Be Confirmed

Sep 25-27: Russian Grand Prix (Sochi, Adler)

Oct 23-25: United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas, Austin)

Oct 30 – Nov 2: Mexican Grand Prix (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City)

Nov 13-15: Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos, Sao Paulo)

Nov 27-29: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi)

In-Play F1 Betting Tips

For the people that have followed the excellent F1 betting tips over at Betfinder.co.uk these new F1 stats have been a valuable aid to their ‘in play’ Formula 1 betting activities. ‘In play’ betting has changed the face of sports betting in recent times.

From humble beginnings, starting in golf, in play betting has taken a bigger and bigger slice of the betting pie. In fact, by December 2019, the mammoth bet365 organisation declared 79% of its revenue was derived from punters placing bets during a match, game or race.

Pre-season F1 Drivers Championship Odds 2020

Lewis Hamilton is a very strong favourite to win his 7th World Drivers Championship in 2020 with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas considered the most likely drivers to stop him.

Lewis Hamilton -200 (1.50)

Max Verstappen +400 (5.00)

Charles Leclerc +600 (7.00)

Valtteri Bottas +650 (7.50)

Sebastian Vettel +1400 (15.0)

Alexander Albon +8000 (81.0)

Sergio Perez +25000 (251.0)

New Real-time Racing Statistics

Morgan Stanley predicts the U.S. gambling market alone will generate almost $7 billion in revenue by 2025, something which has probably not gone unnoticed by Liberty Media Corporation, F1’s commercial rights holder.

Now, during 2020 Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company, will be providing Formula 1 and its TV viewers with six new, real-time racing statistics that will be introduced during the course of the season. “Car Performance Scores” will appear from the season opening Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria July 3-5. These apparently, ‘isolate an individual car’s performance and allows race fans to compare its performance to that of different vehicles head-to-head’.

According to an official joint press-release ‘the new sets of statistics to be released this season will use a range of AWS services, including machine learning, to give fans the ability to compare their favourite drivers and cars and better predict race outcomes.’

F1 Betting is on the Radar

If ‘predicting race outcomes’ does not sound like nurturing people in the ways of gambling nothing ever will. Need further proof? F1’s ringmasters have more than one compartment in this department and, at the start of the year, Adam Crothers, the Head of F1’s Digital Media Rights announced: “We [F1] are very excited to be working with Sportradar who are world leaders in data distribution and share our passion to make F1 a significant player in this field.”

That ‘field’ is Sportradar who are expanding their F1 betting odds offering with the introduction of new, live in-race betting markets in 2020. Exclusively offering official F1 data, the company says they will deliver the fastest and most comprehensive range of pre-race and in-race betting markets available to online bookmakers and sportsbooks.

“We believe this partnership will provide our fans with yet another platform to engage with the races in a manner that hasn’t been possible until now, as we head into another exciting year of F1 racing.

For a long time now our sport has been synonymous with data as it is such a key component of F1 and this agreement will allow us to bring that data to life through Sportradar’s exciting in-race betting offering which is set to expand throughout the season,” Crothers stated at the 2020 season outset.

So, who will win the 2020 F1 Drivers Championship?

If you fancy getting involved by placing some bets on F1 this year, then who looks like a good bet? Well, it’s hard to see beyond another win for Mercedes in the 2020 Constructors Championship but their F1 odds are very short at just -400 (1.25) or 1/4 in fractional odds meaning you would need to stake $400 to win $100.

The Drivers Championship is most likely to go to Lewis Hamilton who is odds on favourite at -200 (1.50) with most online bookies but anything can happen in F1 racing and the second favourite Max Verstappen who drives for the Red Bull team is very talented and may give Lewis a run for his money at +400 (5.00). A $10 bet on Verstappen would yield a return of $50.

Really putting the Bulls to the test there @citrix 🤣 #CitrixRemoteWorks https://t.co/EimxrWvfSc — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 26, 2020

Play Safe & Bet Responsibly

Whether you are an F1 fan or a betting fan there’s sure to be plenty of exciting twists and turns in what looks set to be an action packed 5 months of Formula One starting with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg on July 5th and ending with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina on November 29th, 2020.

Remember that betting should be fun, so always practice responsible gambling and only gamble what you can cheerfully afford to lose. Good luck!