5 Types of Sex Toys That Bring Ultimate Pleasure to Women

Sex toys are not only for sensual nights with your lover. These objects for sexual stimulation open up women to a multitude of emotions that one cannot encounter with their partner or bare hands.

Sex toys let you explore your erogenous zones like the G-spot without the pressure of needing to please your partner at the same time. With these perks in mind, there are still not many women using them when flying solo, maybe because they’re uncomfortable and intimidated to choose sex toys for themselves.

For a little help, below are different sex toys that may fit your pleasure and lifestyle needs.

1. Anal Beads

If you want to amplify anal pleasure, yet a but plug feels intimidating, you can start with anal beads. This sex toy is a chain of connected beads that start in small and then increasing in size.

Anal beads are perfect for beginners since they only need to insert the object as far as they’re comfortable. Plus, they can either be used with a partner or alone during any play. These beads trigger the nerve endings in the anus, and you get the most pleasure by inserting and removing the beads.

As you thrust the beads, the anus opens up and closes, providing you a provocative sensation. For a more intense orgasm, slowly remove the anal beads before or during orgasm. You can buy a non-vibrating and vibrating anal beads online.

A quick reminder: keep in mind that the anus doesn’t self-lubricate. That said, if you want to use anal beads, you will need lots of toy-compatible lubricants. For a great glide, lubricate the whole length of the toy, not only the first few beads.

2. Vibrator

Vibrators are designed to help you reach orgasm quickly. The term vibrator means any sex object that vibrates to trigger the areas in your body that are sensitive to sexual stimulation.

With these sex toys, you have control over the quickness of your orgasm, and you can do it repeatedly without having to touch yourself or wait for your partner to re-energize. Moreover, knowing what type of vibrator you need depends on which erogenous zones of your body, you want to be stimulated.

Some vibrators stimulate the G-spot, vagina, and clitoris. Clitoral vibrators are smaller devices and are less phallic-shaped. This type of vibrator is perfect for women who want direct clitoral stimulation.

There are many different sizes and shapes when it comes to clitoral vibrators. Take the We-Vibe Tango, for instance, which looks like a bullet. Also, there are clitoral vibrators that look like a necklace or lipstick.

On the other hand, if you want both external and internal stimulation, opt for a rabbit vibrator. This type of vibrator has a rabbit ear-like external part that vibrates to the clitoris. The second part of the sex object goes inside the vagina, providing stimulation to your G-spot.

Get a rabbit vibrator that allows you to regulate the vibrator patterns since the clitoris and G-spot typically need different intensities. Further, the most common type of vibrator is a wand vibrator.

This sex toy offers vibrations of higher revolutions per minute (RPM). That said, wand vibrators are more intense than the others. These devices work well for women who want a strong sensation. You can buy these vibrators online from legit sources like bboutique.co and other sites.

3. Nipple Clamps

The nipples are among the most sensitive to sexual stimulation that’s usually ignored by many sex toy users. The reason behind this is that nipple clamps are usually affiliated with pain instead of pleasure.

Even though this can be the case for some people, it all boils down to the type of nipple clamp you’re using. Nipple clamps work by squeezing the nipples and blocking blood flow. If you tug the nipple clamps while wearing it, it can cause some pain.

Some people may enjoy the pain, and others may not. However, you’ll love the feeling or sensation when the nipple clamps are removed. After you remove the clamps, the blood flows back to the nipple, developing a rush of endorphins and intensity.

Moreover, the nipple will be more responsive and sensitive to pinching, licking, or touching. If you’re new to this sex toy, be sure to find a style that’s adjustable to obtain the level of pressure you want.

4. Dildo

Dildos are a trendy sex toy for women, thanks to their versatility. A dildo is a non-vibrating sex toy that’s used for internal massage and penetration. Additionally, this sex toy has an anatomical design that looks like a real male’s organ.

Dildos arrive in all kinds of sizes and shapes. You can get a curved dildo, a textured dildo, a glass dildo, a mini dildo, and a big dildo. Although most women use dildos for G-spot stimulation and vaginal penetration, you can buy an anal dildo to stimulate the nerve endings and penetrate the anus.

5. Butt Plugs

This sex toy is excellent for exploring anal sex. Butt plugs can teach your body to penetrate and accept different-sized sex toys. However, these devices are not only used as a stepping stone to hardcore anal play, and they are great for stimulating the nerve endings around the anus.

If you’re wondering about the difference between using a dildo and butt plug, note that dildos are more flexible and intended to be taken in and out. On the other hand, butt plugs are usually inserted in your anus to give a feeling of fullness. Additionally, butt plugs can be used without being attached to a harness because they have a flared base.

Takeaway

Looking for the best sex toys in the market can be uncomplicated and straightforward if you know what to find. For beginners, you can start with a sex object intended for a specific erogenous area of your body. Also, opt for small versions first. Otherwise, you might find it hard to use it at all and make sure only to buy premium sex toys in the market.