Franziska Facella Bio, Age, Career

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Franziska Facella comes from Germany, but when she was eight years old, she moved to the United States of Amerca. Facella is best known for her career in the porn industry. If you want to know more about Franziska Facella, we suggest that you take a further read into our article.

Bio

Franziska von Fischer was born on August 28, 1989, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She was born in Bayern, which is located in Germany, but when she was eight years old, she moved to the United States of America. There isn’t any information about her family, and if she has siblings or not, and her educational background is unknown, as Franziska von Fischer has never talked about her personal life in such details.

Franziska Facella Career

Franziska Von Fisher, or better known as Franziska Facella, Franziska FTV, Victoria Koblev, and Franziska Duff, amongst her other aliases, began her career when she was 19 years old. Facella said once how she knew she was going to be a porn star ever since she was a young girl. When she was 13 years old, she saw Jenna Jameson on TV, and she was impressed by her. She has since fantasies to enter the world of porn, and she did in 2008. She was one o the first adult models to have a contract with Elite Models, and that was quite a success.

Her body and her figure have gained her a lot of fame and followers. Facella was in the porn industry for a total of eight years, and as of 2016, she has retired from the adult movies industry. She could express all of her sexual fantasies through porn, and she was a very sexual girl from a young age. She admitted once how one of her first sexual encounters happened in a church.

Franziska Facella also mentioned how her sexual fantasy is to have sex with her best friend, but she didn’t want to reveal whether it was about a girl or a boy. Facella has done porn movies for Team Skeet, She’s A Freak, Mofos Network, and many others. You can find her in categories like self-desire, masturbation, blonde, closeup, and many others.

Persona life

There isn’t much information about her personal life, since she never revealed any during her career, especially after she retired. All we know is that she has a desire for olives when she is horny, and she works out to maintain her physique.

Franziska Facella is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and she weighs around 48 kg. Her body dimensions are 32-25-34, and her bra size is 32A. She was awarded Twistys Treat of the Month for March 2010.