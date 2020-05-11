Fun Activities to Do While Staying at Home

Staying at home can be quite dull at times, and there’s no shame in that. You might find yourself without much to do or anywhere to go. This is the time you will be happy to have some time to yourself. The first day you just want to sleep in, not do much, of course, and watch your favorite TV shows. However, if you are staying at home, you need to get a little bit creative if you don’t want to be bored to death in your house. At some point, you will have nearly exhausted all the best movies there is on Netflix, and sooner or later, you will be tired of pacing between the fridge and the couch. This is when you will start to feel as though the walls of your house are coming closer and closer with each passing day. Instead of sitting around and doing nearly nothing to an extent, you feel like you are losing your mind, we have compiled some fun things to do while staying at home. So, whether you are in quarantine or only taking some time off, the following activities should enable you to make the most out of this period;

Try a scavenger hunt

Most people love the thrill of searching for hidden things. There’s some satisfaction when you get what you were looking for. So, if you happen to be stuck at home with your family, this is a fun activity that should bring everyone together. Just type in a list of the things that ought to be found and give everyone a copy. The things to be sought can be inside the house or outside. Don’t make it easy and put a time limit to the activity to make it fun and exciting. Also, make sure you have a small prize for the winner.

Online betting

Staying at home can be quite dull, but not when you try gambling. There are lots of sports events out there you can bet on, and even when there aren’t any, most bookmakers provide their clients with virtual games to keep them busy. As such, you can bet anytime when you want to. However, it’s worth noting that there are lots of bookmakers, and finding the right one is just as important. Once you have a trusted provider, then you have to place your wagers well. You can use a reputable site like Bettingtips.net to get some tips and some of the top bookmakers that you can trust with your money. Betting from home can be quite fun, especially if you are following the sport closely. While it is exciting, winning is even more satisfying. So make sure you bet carefully with an open mind.

Watch the skies

While you might be staying indoors because of movement restrictions, that doesn’t apply to the skies above. With our daily responsibilities, we fail to get time to appreciate the beauty in the skies. So, when staying at home, take time to gaze at the ‘pink’ super moon, Lyrid meteor shower, the stars, and everything that goes on above our cooped up heads. You will be shocked how much goes on up there. If you don’t have adequate outdoor space for stargazing, then there’s an option for you as well. NASA now provides you with a virtual tour of space that captures nearly everything that goes on in the skies.

Explore new recipes

You might have collected so many cookbooks over time, but you hardly make any of the recipes in there. You get so busy, and they end up being nothing more than coffee table decor. Staying at home gives you the perfect opportunity to dive in and try new recipes. Not only does it allow you to spend your time well, but it also makes cooking so much more exciting. Use this time to experiment with food. It might give you new skills in the process. Also, if you have a family, they will appreciate an original recipe or two every once in a while.

Start a small garden

Most of our homes have limited space, but that’s not to mean we can’t do the things we love. Select several types of vegetables, flowers, or herbs and start by growing them indoors. When they’re ready, and there’s pleasant weather, you can move them outside and start your garden. Instead of sitting in front of your TV or staying on your phone all day, go to your garden every evening and tend to it. Seeing what you have planted grow over time can be quite satisfying. Also, you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor once everything matures. It’s fun having a small garden around your home, but most importantly, it allows you to spend your time productively.

Put together a puzzle

Puzzles are one of the best ways that allow a family to connect and practice teamwork. It brings you together to work on a common goal. All you have to do is empty the pieces on your coffee table or wherever you round-up and get to work through the image together—seeing the finished product will make everyone happy and glad to have been part of the exercise.

Try a BBQ

With responsibilities piling up and so much work to be done, it’s easy to forget how enjoyable it used to be to have a barbeque. Get to cook up your food and eat outside. After you have finished, you can have a campfire and tell each other some scary stories. Staying at home gives you so much time to do the things you were too busy to do. Make this happen in your yard. Always make sure you enjoy each other whenever you have the chance to do it.

Watch the sunset

What other best way to end your day other than watching the sunset before calling it a night? That’s what you get when you stay at home. You get to do all your chores, and by evening you can relax and enjoy the view as the day comes to an end. It’s one of those things that you can’t enjoy when you have a day job since not only do you get home late but also have chores to do when you get home. That leaves little to no time to enjoy the beauty of the sunset.

Try indoor bowling

You must learn to make the most of your time while staying at home. Bowling is quite entertaining and a great way to mix up things at home. You can reuse water bottles or purchase an indoor bowling set if you wish. It’s quite easy to pull off. All you need to do is line up six to ten bottles at the end of the hallway or living room then place a line of duct tape to mark the starting line. You will then need a medium-sized indoor ball, and you can get bowling. It’s something you can do alone, but if in the company of your family, make it exciting by recording the scores to determine the winner.

Many people brand staying at home as being boring, and it can often be if you maintain the same schedule all through. That’s why you must get creative and find out other activities you can engage in and mix up things a little bit more. The above ideas should get you on your to make the most out of staying at home. Remember, just because you are not going out doesn’t mean you are finished. There’s a lot you can do from the comfort of your house.