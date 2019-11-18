Fun things to do as a family

After a long hard week, we all look forward to spending some quality time with the family. Sometimes it’s hard finding inspiration, so by the time you’ve all agreed with what you want to do, the weekend is over! So, we’ve put together a list of activity ideas that the whole family should enjoy.

Go on a scavenger hunt

If it’s a nice day, a scavenger hunt is a great way to get out and enjoy some fresh air together. You can do different hunts for different age groups so no one misses out. Before you set off, agree on a list of things you want to find on your walk. If you are struggling, you can find lots of printable lists online to make it easier for you. Whether it be finding pine cones or even a certain road sign or color, the kids will have a ball and maybe even get a bit competitive! Before you know it, you’ve all had loads of exercise and had a great time too.

Play an online quiz

Playing a quiz is great fun! There are hundreds of quizzes available online from general knowledge to more specific topics like Harry Potter or Disney. You can play as one big family or even split into teams and allocate a quiz master! So, whether you want to try your hand at some Hogwarts quizzes from Brainfall.com or test your culinary knowledge, there is something for everyone.

Have a movie night

Whilst enjoyable, going to the cinema can be costly. Sometimes it is just as nice and far easier and cheaper to have a movie night at home. There are thousands of movies available to buy or rent online so you can always find something that appeals to everyone. Buy some popcorn, sweets, and drinks in advance and settle down to a comfy night watching a family movie together.

Bake a cake

Spending an afternoon making cakes with the kids is a very rewarding (albeit sometimes messy) way to spend some fun time together. There are loads of great recipes online for different sweet treats and cakes. If you are feeling less adventurous, you can pick up some easy to make cake packets in your local store. Just remember to tell the kids in advance that they are helping to clean up afterward!

Geocaching

Geocaching is like a modern-day online treasure hunt. Geocaches are waterproof containers that are placed by users in different locations and sometimes contain treasure. It has become so popular that there are now millions of caches hidden all over the world! To get started, download the geocaching app and register your details. The app will then find your location and tell you where the nearest caches are located. Children love it and it’s a great way to get out and about and get some exercise. Most caches have a logbook for you to leave a message in. Regardless of whether there is a treasure inside, the satisfaction of finding the box is a reward in itself.